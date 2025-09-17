Krys Marshall Lights Up Her First Emmys With Sculpted Glamour

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

For Krys Marshall—who is known for her roles in Paradise, For All Mankind, and more—her first Emmys was more than just a red-carpet moment. It was an evening that blended family, fashion, and the artistry of beauty. “I just love the excitement of award shows,” Marshall tells ESSENCE. “Each one feels like an opportunity to create a completely different look, like stepping into character for the night. That’s the fun part.”

Her glam team, hairstylist Miles Jeffries and makeup artist Brandy Allen, were aligned on one vision: to showcase Marshall’s sophistication with modern ease. “The inspiration behind the hair was to capture the essence of Krys,” Jeffries explains. “Sophisticated, modern, effortlessly glamorous—with some romance thrown in.” Allen echoed the theme through makeup. “Her hair was long and effortless, so my vision was sculpted, clean glamour,” she says. “I wanted to complement the structure and color of her dress with slightly glowy cheekbones, fresh nudes, and just a pinch of peach.”

To bring this to life, Jeffries turned to T3 hair tools and Covet&Main Hair for the seamless finish. Allen leaned on bronzers and blush to create high, lifted cheekbones, adding warmth with Rare Beauty’s Liquid Blush in Grateful and depth with Huda Beauty’s Tantour Contour and Bronzer Cream. “I wanted to create the illusion we used model tape,” she laughs, “and Krys’s beautiful features made that part easy.”

For Marshall, confidence starts from within. “I like to remind myself, ‘wherever you go, there you are,’” she shares. “Whether I’m in jeans, a suit, or a tutu, I want to enter the room as authentically me as possible. My greatest attribute is vulnerability and honesty, so finding real connections during these nights keeps me grounded.”

And of course, she has rituals that set the tone. “I’m a big-time music head,” she says. “I’ll start mellow with Stevie Wonder or Roberta Flack, then build up to Rihanna, Beyoncé, OutKast, even some dirty South trap. By the time glam is done, I feel unstoppable.”

But perhaps the most magical part of the night wasn’t just the beauty look or the red carpet—it was sharing the milestone with her family. “I’m most excited about celebrating my first Emmys with my mom and sister, who came in from Atlanta,” Marshall says. “It feels like Cinderella at the ball, and having them by my side makes it all the more special.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Images are edited with a digital filter) A view of hair products as Krys Marshall gets ready for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Romantic Curls

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Images are edited with a digital filter) Krys Marshall gets ready for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

A Look Inside Allen’s Kit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Images are edited with a digital filter) A view of makeup as Krys Marshall gets ready for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The Perfect Shade

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Images are edited with a digital filter) Krys Marshall gets ready for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Adding Dimension

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Images are edited with a digital filter) Krys Marshall gets ready for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Before The Reveal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Images are edited with a digital filter) Krys Marshall gets ready for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Decisions, Decisions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Images are edited with a digital filter) Krys Marshall gets ready for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Getting Into The Details

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Images are edited with a digital filter) Krys Marshall gets ready for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Clipped Up And Snatched In

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Images are edited with a digital filter) Krys Marshall gets ready for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The Afters Look

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Images are edited with a digital filter) Krys Marshall gets ready for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards after party at The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Baby’s First Emmy Awards