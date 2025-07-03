Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Since 1995, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture has been celebrating the community behind the biggest—and Blackest—magazine in the world. And, this year, we’re taking over New Orleans with headliners like Maxwell, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, and much more. But, before our three-night evening concert series kicks off, can’t miss panel discussions and activations are calling your favorite beauty experts to the Beautycon stage.

From debunking myths and defining beauty’s latest trends to giving advice you’d have to book an appointment for otherwise, read on for what to expect at the Beautycon stage.

Friday, July 4th

The State Of Beauty

Black beauty is in a constant evolution. In the “State Of Beauty” panel, panelists discuss what beauty means in 2025—and what should be left behind.

Masterclass Demo: Everyday Glam

In this live Masterclass Demo, a beauty expert breaks down the step-by-step to looking your best everyday. From skin prep to natural finishes, we’re talking all the pro tips, products, and techniques to pull off everyday glam in just minutes.

Creators Lane: Beauty, Identity, & Self-Care

How are beauty, identity, and self connected? Beauty creators answer how makeup, hair, skin, and wellness makes them feel, all while redefining the pressure attached to their routines.

Passion to Profit

In this fireside chat, industry leaders and beauty entrepreneurs share the secrets of what took their passion projects to profitable businesses. From knowing where to start to scaling your business, this chat tells you all you need to know about building a brand, monetizing your creativity, and navigating the ever-changing beauty industry.

Saturday, July 5th

Lemme Say This

Hunter Harris and Peyton Dix take to the stage for a special beauty edition of their podcast, Lemme Say This. From their favorite beauty must-haves and how to date confidently, to the secret to glowing up, the duo is bringing real and unfiltered conversations to Beautycon.

While everyday glam works for the day, get date-night ready with this exclusive Masterclass Demo. Learn how to create the perfect sultry, long-lasting glam—from a transfer-proof base to magnetic eyes and kissable lips. Whether it’s a romantic dinner or a party with friends, this step-by-step tutorial is perfect for lasting impressions.

Beauty Looks Like Me

Beauty is not a universal shade—it’s a reflection of culture, identity, and what makes you, you. Join the conversation with beauty’s change makers to discuss how representation makes us perceive our beauty, the state of texture and shade inclusivity, and seeing the beauty within.

Sunday, July 6th

It Takes a Village Live Podcast

In a live podcast, host Delina Medhin gives the inside scoop on how beauty entrepreneurs navigate business decisions. From negotiations tools to all the green (and red flags) in business relationships, building a community around your brand is also the village that feeds you.

In the Lab: The Science Behind Beauty Innovation

The ingredients list is what makes a product what it is—but what does it mean? From skincare breakthroughs to the future of clean beauty, go into the lab with cosmetic chemists, brand founders, and industry experts to break down the expensive ingredients that are actually cheap, how products are tested and perfected, and what’s next in beauty innovation.

