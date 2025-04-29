I Tried Prodigy Peel — Here’s How It Went

Anastasiia Krivenok / Getty Images

When it comes to skincare, I love treatments that deliver results—and chemical peels have been on my radar for a while. That said, when I had the chance to try the Prodigy Peel at Haven Spa, I was all in. Promising to target hyperpigmentation, mild acne, and aging concerns, this medical-grade peel had me curious. Would it really give me that glowy, even-toned skin I’ve been chasing?

To break it all down, I spoke with Oksana Savchuk, an esthetician at Haven Spa, to learn everything about the Prodigy Peel before trying it myself.

What is a Prodigy Peel?

If you’re familiar with chemical peels, you know they vary in intensity—some are light and refreshing, while others make your skin shed like a snake (yes, I was mentally preparing myself). According to Savchuk, the Prodigy Peel is a superficial yet medical-grade peel that blends resorcinol, lactic acid, salicylic acid, and citric acid to target mild to moderate aging, acne, and hyperpigmentation. Basically, this peel is designed to resurface the skin, leaving it brighter, smoother, and more even in tone. Sounds like exactly what I needed.

One of my biggest concerns was whether this peel was safe for my skin tone. Some chemical peels have a reputation for causing post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) in melanin-rich skin, so I needed to be sure it wouldn’t cause more harm than good.

Savchuk reassures me that, “the Prodigy Peel P2 is great for all Fitzpatrick types as it is easily tolerated, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is very rare.” However, if you have sensitive skin, she recommends doing a patch test first to make sure your skin reacts well.

The Experience

Before my appointment, I had to follow a few simple instructions. “Clients are responsible for informing their skincare professional about any topical and/or oral medication or health conditions,” Savchuk explains. Since certain skincare ingredients (like retinol) can make your skin more sensitive, transparency with your esthetician is key.

Walking into Haven Spa, I was excited but a little nervous. Would this peel sting like crazy? Would I leave looking like a tomato? They used the iS Clinical Prodigy Peel System.

The esthetician applied the solution to my skin, and within seconds, I felt a tingling and warming sensation. “Clients may experience tingling and/or a warming, burning sensation,” she tells me—and she wasn’t wrong. It wasn’t unbearable, but it was definitely noticeable. My skin tightened slightly as the acids worked their magic, dissolving dead skin cells and encouraging cell turnover.

The entire process was quick and easy, and before I knew it, I was done. My skin had a slight rosy glow, but nothing too dramatic—at least, not yet.

This is where the real transformation happens. Savchuk explained that moderate peeling or flaking may be visible for 3 to 10 days, so I braced myself for the infamous peel phase.

By day two, my skin felt tight and slightly dry, and by day three, I noticed small flakes around my mouth and nose. It wasn’t anything crazy, but I definitely had to keep my skin hydrated and avoid picking at any peeling areas (no matter how tempting).

Throughout the week, I followed all the post-care rules—avoiding sun exposure, staying moisturized, and skipping any exfoliating products. And by day seven, my skin looked brighter, smoother, and more even-toned.

What are the Side Effects?

Savchuk notes that mild redness, peeling, swelling, skin tightness, itching, and increased sun sensitivity are common side effects. Less common reactions include scabbing and temporary discoloration, but thankfully, I didn’t experience anything beyond mild peeling and tightness.

The Results

After about 10 days, my skin had a fresh, radiant glow. My complexion looked smoother, my hyperpigmentation was noticeably lighter, and my skin felt baby-soft. The best part? No crazy downtime or harsh irritation.

For anyone looking to fade dark spots, smooth texture, or refresh their skin, the Prodigy Peel is definitely worth it. And while it’s not an instant fix (true results develop over time), it’s a great way to hit the reset button on your skin.