If you’re trying to get that glow from your skincare routine, join the club. Whether you’re already pumping several pea-sized amounts of serum to your skin, adding sunscreen, or using a hydrating essence, sometimes you just want that extra glow on your skin.

There’s glycolic acid to boost luminosity, hyaluronic acid to add hydration to your skin, red light therapy to boost collagen, and so much more to help create a radiance for your skin. But those with sensitive skin should consider mandelic acid, as it’s coming to the forefront of skincare acids.

Dr. Fred Weksberg, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Dermapure, tells ESSENCE all about this popular acid and its benefits for giving you a natural glow.

What is mandelic acid?

“Mandelic acid is an AHA derived from bitter almonds,” Dr. Weksberg tells ESSENCE. “Mandelic acid remove dead skin cells. It can improve your skin’s texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and it’s gentler on the skin compared to other AHAs.”

What are the benefits of mandelic acid?

Dr. Weksberg notes that mandelic acid can improve your skin’s texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Those with sensitive skin can benefit from using mandelic acid on their skin as “it’s gentler on the skin compared to other AHAs.”

What’s also great about mandelic acid is that it’s good for dark skin tones as it helps treat dark spots and hyperpigmentation. “Its exfoliating action gradually lightens hyperpigmentation.”

Can mandelic acids work for all skin types?

Mandelic acid is gentle enough to work for all skin types, especially sensitive skin, Dr. Weksberg says. He also notes that those with oily and acne prone skin can use mandelic acid to “control sebum production.” It also has mild exfoliation that is gentle enough for sensitive and mature skin.

Products that include mandelic acid

