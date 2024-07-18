Everything to Know About Lactic Acid, According to a Dermatologist

Jonathan Storey / Getty Images

You may have heard that salicylic acid and glycolic acids are great exfoliating acids. Turns out, there is another skincare acid that can be added to the exfoliator list, too. Lactic acid.

“Lactic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid designed to exfoliate, smooth, and brighten the skin,” Dr. Geeta Yadav, board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology tells ESSENCE. “This helps those dead cells slough off, revealing the fresh, smooth, and healthier-looking skin underneath.”

Below, Dr. Yadav explains everything you need to know about lactic acids and its benefits for the skin.

What are the benefits of lactic acid?

Accordingly, to Dr. Yadav, lactic acids help exfoliate the skin by breaking down the dead cells on your skin’s surface. She notes that as we age, our skin’s cellular turnover rate slows down. This results in dead skin cells building up on your complexion, which can appear as dull, uneven, and rough, texture. You’ll most likely see fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration.

“Lactic acid helps those dead cells slough off, revealing the fresh, smooth, and healthier-looking skin underneath,” Dr. Yadav says. “By promoting cellular turnover via lactic acid, you’re promoting more youthful-looking skin.”

Does lactic acid work for all skin types?

Different from other skincare acids, lactic acid is well tolerated for all skin types. While lactic acid is a milder alpha-hydroxy acid, it can still potentially cause irritation, particularly if your skin is very sensitive or if you are new to exfoliating.

Dr. Yadav shares that lactic acid is one of the largest molecule sizes of all the alpha-hydroxy acids. “It cannot penetrate the skin quite as deeply as an alpha-hydroxy acid with a small molecule size, like glycolic acid,” Dr. Yadav says. “Because it cannot penetrate the skin as easily, it is gentler on the skin.” While lactic acid can help with smoothing out uneven skin texture, it also improves uneven skin tone.

Which products should I use?

01 01 The Ordinary Lactic Acid 5% + HA “I like that this formula is budget friendly and features a simple yet effective blend of ingredients,” Dr. Yadav says. “It combines lactic acid with a blend of hydrators (glycerin and hyaluronic acid) as well as Tasmanian pepper berry, which offers both antioxidant and soothing benefits.” Available at sephora.com 8 Shop Now 02 02 Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel Pads “This is the gentlest peel in the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare lineup,” Dr. Yadav says. “In addition to using lactic acid, it features a blend of antioxidants like green tea, resveratrol and soothing plant extracts to leave skin smooth, soft, and luminous.” Available at sephora.com 20 Shop Now

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.