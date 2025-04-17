Everything You Need To Know About Skin Icing

Aja Koska / Getty Images

Another day, another skincare treatment to add to your beauty repertoire. In the quest to achieve healthy skin, beauty aficionados have no qualms with trying anything—well, mostly. Whether you’re partial to microdermabrasion treatments, chemical peels, or light therapy, achieving a flawless complexion tops the list for us all.

Contrary to popular belief, there are budget-friendly treatments that allow you to make your skincare goals a reality. Enter one of the most inexpensive options: skin icing. The cryotherapy treatment involves exposing your skin to cold temperatures—via cold water, chilled or frozen tools, or ice—to treat the skin manually. Yes, the thought of applying ice to your face is frightening, but the results are tea.

While skin icing is generally safe to do at home, it’s still imperative to consult your dermatologist or esthetician before experimenting. These professionals can provide insight on whether or not you need the treatment or offer other alternatives.

Essence Moore, CEO of Ara by Essence and founder of Charlotte’s Lineage Skin & Hair Studio, knows the ins and outs of skin icing. Below, she tells ESSENCE all about the phenomenon and its endless benefits.

What Are The Benefits Of Skin Icing?

Much like other skincare treatments, the benefits of skin icing are plentiful. “Skin icing can benefit the skin based on your specific concerns,” says Moore. “The treatment helps folks tackle painful blemishes, rosacea, or puffiness in the eye area. I would definitely recommend skin icing for people who want to soothe redness and inflammation and achieve glowing skin.”

“Some easy, hygienic options are ice rollers or crypto globes,” says Moore. “Taking an ice cube from your freezer also works perfectly fine.” It’s essential to use filtered water when skin icing to prevent exposure to contaminants—chlorine, mineral deposits, and impurities—in hard water. Using unfiltered water can lead to dryness and irritation.

How Should You Prep Your Skin For The Treatment?

Preparation is crucial for all skin treatments. Moore recommends taking extra care of your skin barrier by gently removing dirt and debris. “To properly prep your skin, I recommend cleansing first,” advises Moore. “Then, let your face dry completely before using your icing tool.” Remember, it’s essential to ensure your tools are clean before use.

How Long Should You Ice Your Face?



“Icing should be done between five to seven minutes,” says Moore. Everyone’s skin is different, so an extended skin icing session may not benefit your canvas. Additionally, Moore notes that skin icing once a day is preferred. Pay attention to your skin and adjust your timing accordingly.

What Steps Should You Follow Post-Treatment?

Post-treatment care and prep go hand in hand. The treatment can be counterproductive if you don’t follow through with the rest of your skincare routine. “Once the treatment is complete, apply a toner, serum, and a nourishing moisturizer.” A layer of SPF will also be needed if you’re going out in the sun.