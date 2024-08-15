Everything To Know About Ferulic Acid, According To A Dermatologist

Image Source / Getty Images

No matter the problem— be it blemishes or dark spots and hyperpigmentation— they seem to appear at the most inconvenient times. After testing out millions of products, it’s likely time to hang up the towel and consult a dermatologist to get their recommendations.

In the interim, consider ferulic acid. Yes, we know there are numerous types of acids that you can incorporate into your skincare routine, and it might be overwhelming to choose. But, there’s a growing consensus that ferulic acid can be particularly effective in addressing those pesky dark marks on our skin.

Below, Dr. Kimberly Salkey, MD, Associate Professor and Residency Program Director Department of Dermatology at Virginia Commonwealth University, tells ESSENCE all about ferulic acid and its benefits for dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

What is Ferulic Acid?

“Ferulic acid is a chemical compound that naturally occurs in the cell walls of seeds and leaves of many plants including tomatoes and apples,” Dr. Salkey says. “It functions as an antioxidant meaning it neutralizes unstable molecules called free radicals that may damage your cells.”

What are the benefits?

Ferulic acid can protect skin from sun damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation and improve the appearance of dark spots. Dr. Sakley notes that UV radiation triggers the development of free radicals. “When free radicals exert their effects on the skin, the result is inflammation, dryness, wrinkles and increased susceptibility to skin cancer,” Dr. Salkey says. “Neutralizing these free radicals can have a protective effect on the skin improving the appearance of photodamage, fine lines and wrinkles.”

Does Ferulic Acid work for all skin types?

Ferulic acid is suitable for all skin tones and types. Most ferulic acid products, like creams and serums, can serve as a light moisturizer that is tolerated with oily or dry skin. Dr. Salkey recommends those with dry skin to use an additional moisturizer. Ferulic acid is considered gentle for all skin types to use one a day.

Can Ferulic Acid help with dark spots and hyperpigmentation?

Ferulic acid can combat dark spots and hyperpigmentation, common concerns for people with darker skin tones. “Ferulic acid can brighten overall skin tone in addition to lightening dark spots,” Dr. Salkey says. The dermatologist recommends using sunscreen to address any hyperpigmentation.

Which products should I try?

Dr. Salkey notes that The Ordinary Resveratrol 3%/Ferulic acid 3% serum “uses a one-two punch with two antioxidants to fight the signs of sun damage.” Meanwhile, SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic “contains 0.5% ferulic acid combined with 2 other potent antioxidants, Vitamin C and Vitamin E,” Dr. Salkey says. “Because this is formulated in a fa