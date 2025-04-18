Does Collagen Banking Work? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Collagen: the elixir of life and one of the most coveted ingredients in everyone’s skincare routine. But how important is it, and how can we optimize it for our skin?

This protein, also referred to as an invaluable building block for our skin, contributes to the skin’s hydration, elasticity, and overall strength. As we age, our collagen supply lessens, causing our skin to lose some of that elasticity and thus creating wrinkles and less hydrated skin over time. Collagen banking seeks to offer a solution.

As defined by Dr. Azza Halim, a board-certified physician specializing in aesthetics, collagen banking is the process of “proactively boosting and preserving collagen levels during younger years to delay visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging. The goal is to start collagen-stimulating treatments and habits early in your 20s and 30s, in order to slow down the natural decline of collagen production which begins at age 25.”

Collagen banking can be achieved through various methods, some many of us may already be employing, such as microneedling or retinol use. ESSENCE spoke to Dr. Halim to break down the details of collagen banking, the science behind it, and how to proactively incorporate it into your skincare regimen.

What Do Studies Say About the Efficacy of Collagen Banking?

Science has shown that early treatments and proper intervention using topical retinoid and laser treatments actually improved collagen density and delayed skin-aging process.

We also know sun protection can reduce collagen breakdown from UV exposure as described in the Lancet in 2013.

When it comes to oral collagen supplements, the jury is still out, as some have shown those can help with skin hydration, yet none have proven whether it actually increases collagen production as a whole.

We do know that in-office treatments such as radiofrequency, microneedling, and EBD devices have all shown to boost collagen production (Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology) and can also help preserve collagen levels for long-term benefits (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery 2021).

What Are All the Different Methods You Can Take to Boost Collagen Banking?

As I always preach and educate, prevention with proper skincare, in-office treatments, a healthy diet, and supplements can slow down collagen loss. Proper nutrition ensures that vitamin C, zinc, and amino acids support collagen formation internally, while topical use of sunblock can decrease collagen degradation caused by UV damage.

Effective methods for collagen banking include at-home practices such as utilizing retinoid, Vitamin C, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. In-office professional treatments include microneedling, radiofrequency, chemical peels, laser resurfacing and biostimulators.

When Should Someone Start the Process of Collagen Banking, and How Long Should They Continue It?

One should start collagen banking as early as their mid-20s and well into their 30s. We know collagen production decreases 1% per year after the age of 25, therefore, prevention is key rather than waiting to replenish. For those who are past that stage, that’s where professional treatments come in with consistent, at-home skincare, as a lifelong commitment.

What Would a Sustainable Collagen Banking Regimen Look Like in the Years to Come?

A sustainable collagen banking regimen should consist of science-backed skincare, proper nutrition, supplements, exercise, sunblock, healthy living, and professional treatments (including annual skin checks and detoxification).

Are There Different Considerations for this Type of Regimen, Depending on Skin Type?

All skin types can benefit from collagen banking, but we must always take into consideration age, skin tone and type, lifestyle, and any skin concerns to customize an optimal treatment plan. [At our practice], we often do a full skin and health analysis prior to starting anyone’s journey for beauty and longevity.

Is There a Limit to the Amount of Collagen You can Bank?

Collagen banking does have a peak and limit, as our body can only produce and store so much collagen at any given time, and over the course of time. This is why a proper skin and health analysis should be the first step, to avoid diminishing benefits which could end up being a waste of time and money.

For example, after the age of 60, collagen production significantly decreases, and so does the ability to maintain those reserves, therefore treatments must be appropriately spaced apart to allow the skin time to regenerate itself. While some would think the opposite, younger skin benefits from more frequent treatments in order to bank, while older skin needs more time to produce and store new collagen.