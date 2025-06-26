Everything To Know About Dyeing Your Natural Hair Red

Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images

Summer hairstyles usually include a slew of braided looks. While boho braids and knotless styles have their place, opting for a new hair color can be a fun way to switch things up. Luckily, the celebrity set has lots of inspiring looks, including a range of red hair colors. Recently, shades of crimson have been spotted on several A-list stars. Everyone from Meg the Stallion to Keke Palmer and Cardi B has been showing out with red hair, and while it can be tempting to dive into a bold shade, you need to be prepared.

For starters, red hair is notoriously difficult to maintain. It can lose its vibrancy quickly and become dry much faster than some other shades. Add in natural textures, like tight curls or coils, things can be tricky. If you’ve thought about dying your hair red before, this summer is the perfect time to embrace a fiery hue. To help guide you through the process we chatted with Takisha Sturdivant, a celebrity stylist whose clientele includes Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson, and others. Below, she shares tips for prepping your hair and maintaining the shade throughout the season.

What to Know Before Your Appointment

Red hair is having a major moment right now, so it’s only natural to be curious about giving it a try. “It’s a very bold, in-your-face look that’s equally chic and fun,” says Sturdivant. But as you’re scrolling through Instagram looking for inspiration, you should also be searching for a colorist adept at working with your hair texture. Put simply — this isn’t the color to DIY. Sturdivant explains that it requires skill to create the perfect shade and, more importantly, to lift your hair.

While you can pivot from other colors, like blonde, red works best on untreated hair, according to Sturdivant, lifting on virgin hair is ideal when switching to any shade of red. Not only does this help preserve the health of your hair, but it also can make the process easier. “Though it requires a gentler process, starting with virgin hair means you won’t have to strip before you lift,” she says.

Choosing the Right Shade of Red

Fortunately, selecting your new hair color is simpler than you may think. The key to it all is knowing your undertones. Like your go-to red lipstick, you want your hair color to complement your complexion, not fight it. Fair to medium skin pairs well with warm, earthy reds — think toasted cinnamon and sun-washed brick red — while deeper complexions can lean into rich hues like cherry and ruby. Copper is the exception, as it works on a range of skin tones depending on the intensity of the shade.

How to Maintain Red Hair

Regardless of which shade of red you choose, the upkeep can be intimidating. While it’s true that reds tend to fade quickly, there are things you can do to preserve vibrancy. The first, according to Sturdivant, is to upgrade your wash-day routine. “Incorporating shampoos and conditioners that gently cleanse and replenish your hair is key,” she says. Coloring strips your hair and can cause it to be dry. While prioritizing hydrating formulas is helpful, Sturdivant says that products that put vitamins back in your hair can be just as beneficial. “These products can also soften the hair and define your curls, ensuring they remain healthy and protected from heat and environmental tools,” she adds.

There’s no denying the popularity of red hair, and with summer just weeks away, we’ll likely be seeing more enticing variations. Whether you’re looking for a bright cherry or deep scarlet hue, it’s important to keep overall health in mind. “Red hair is a great way to express your personality, and having a routine in place will help prolong vibrancy and keep your hair in good shape along the way,” says Sturdivant.