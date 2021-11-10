We have a “fetish” for the blonde diva, Eve’s, evolving dos’. Today the inspirational entertainer (and mommy-to-be!) turns 43 years young so we’re celebrating some of her most memorable looks. From short to long and everything in between, see how this hair hopper always keeps her hair on the pulse of fashion.
Happy birthday, Eve!
16
Sexy + Swept
This multi-hyphenate knows her angles as evidenced by this wavy side-parted ‘do. The subtle blonde highlights are a nice unexpected touch.
17
Braided Beauty
The former pit bull in a skirt rocks long box braids with confidence and ease.
18
Curl Power
Never one to shy away from bold color, these shoulder length cinnamon curls frame the Philadelphia native’s face well.
19
Platinum Princess
Elegant loose waves plus blonde hair and a fierce elongated angled bob equals a picture perfect Eve.
20
Accessories Matter
Yet again, the renaissance woman shows off her fierce versatility. The stylish mother-to-be announced her pregnancy to the world wearing a chic hat with straight chestnut tresses flowing beneath.