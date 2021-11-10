Eve’s Best Hair Looks
Instagram/ Eve
By Bridgette Bartlett-Royall ·

We have a “fetish” for the blonde diva, Eve’s, evolving dos’. Today the inspirational entertainer (and mommy-to-be!) turns 43 years young so we’re celebrating some of her most memorable looks. From short to long and everything in between, see how this hair hopper always keeps her hair on the pulse of fashion.

Happy birthday, Eve!

01
Color Chameleon

Getty Image
02
Dying for Change

1999
Eve burst onto the scene as the Ruff Ryders’ First Lady.” The attention-seeking star kept all eyes on her with electric hair colors that definitely got fans to notice.

Getty
03
Hot Like Fire

2000
Not known for her subtle approach to hair color, this Philadelphia native rocked the VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards donning fire engine red hair that pops brilliantly against her brown skin.

Getty
04
Who’s That Girl?

2001
Eve instantly became an artist to watch when she collaborated with Gwen Stefani on the hit single “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.” Here, the don diva thinks in pink with a sharp blunt bang at the MTV Music Awards held in New York City.

Getty
05
Runway Rap Star

2002
The rapper rips up the runway at celebrity fashion show. Eve dazzles with big, bouncy blond curls.

Getty
06
Hair & There

2003
As one who experiments with color and hair textures, Eve loves to change things up. If you want to rock bold blonde locks, remember “colored hair is like delicate fabric; it needs to be cared for like fine washables,” says David Stanko, hair color consultant for Redken.

Getty
07
Bangin’

2004
Wondering how to slow down the aging process? Forget about Botox; instead head to the salon and ask your stylist to cut you some bangin’ bangs like Eve’s. Bangs can conceal the signs of aging giving you a more youth appearance.

Getty
08
Curl Power

2005
If you’re a woman wanting to go red, choose a color that has a golden touch. Try autumn leaf shades instead of cooler berry hues to get a look that is right now. Skip the cherry or fruity tones, especially as a base color.

Getty
09
Shades of Blonde

2006
Step up your blond tresses like Eve by using chamomile tea. “Steep tea to a dark tone, cool then apply to washed hair. Leave on five to ten minutes, apply conditioner then rinse,” says color guru Philip Pelusi.

Getty
10
Hair Like This

2007
Eve steals the spotlight during an appearance on MTV’s “TRL” with this sassy angled bob. If you’re afraid of cutting or coloring your hair, find a wig that looks similar to the style you want, so you know for sure if it will work for you.

Getty
11
All Out Glam

2007
“If you can’t grow it, sew it,” says David Stanko, hair color consultant for Redken. If your hair isn’t in the best condition, weave in colored hair or try detachable pieces. We love the softness to Eve’s do that highlights her gorgeous features best.

Getty
12
Get Shorty

2007
Looking sexy and sassy with short do and complementing side-swept bang Eve shows her versatility to go from edgy to elegant with ease.

Getty
13
Fierce Fauxhawk

2008
Our favorite hair trendsetter goes all out rock-n-roll at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors special. Eve sported the fauxhawk long before Rihanna made it popular.

Getty
14
Sister With An Edge

2008
There’s no limit to great style, so take a cue from Eve and push the envelope when it comes to your hair. “Eve’s hair is always urban—straight off the block,” says her stylist, Suzette Boozer.

Getty
15
Acting Up

2009
Looking pretty and polished, Eve has just inked a deal to appear in two episodes of the Fox musical “Glee,” which premieres September 16.

Getty
16
Sexy + Swept
This multi-hyphenate knows her angles as evidenced by this wavy side-parted ‘do. The subtle blonde highlights are a nice unexpected touch.
Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MAC Cosmetics
17
Braided Beauty
The former pit bull in a skirt rocks long box braids with confidence and ease.
Instagram/Eve
18
Curl Power
Never one to shy away from bold color, these shoulder length cinnamon curls frame the Philadelphia native’s face well.
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
19
Platinum Princess
Elegant loose waves plus blonde hair and a fierce elongated angled bob equals a picture perfect Eve.
Courtesy of Amazon
20
Accessories Matter
Yet again, the renaissance woman shows off her fierce versatility. The stylish mother-to-be announced her pregnancy to the world wearing a chic hat with straight chestnut tresses flowing beneath.
Instagram/Eve

