Courtesy of Tiara Willis

Tiara Willis has been influencing the skincare community since before SkinTok existed. The originator of the “glazed donut” method, Willis is a trusted voice in the beauty space for accurate guidance and knowledge.

She began her platform as a 14-year old makeup enthusiast, creating more representation for women of color where there wasn’t any. Her since-retired platform, “Makeup for WOC,” garnered a large following by providing a space for makeup information, honest product swatches, tutorials, and IRL services.

First set on cosmetology school, she expanded her love for makeup to include skincare, as she quickly realized their combined importance in influencing overall results. As a person who dealt with severe acne, she wanted to understand the science behind the products she used and learn best maintenance practices, so she turned to esthetician school.

At the same time, she noticed a gradual shift in social media’s skincare interests and began sharing the knowledge she learned along the way. Sharing effective solutions for hyperpigmentation, acne, and other conditions many Black women experience was a game changer, and fueled her interest forward to be an accessible esthetician and educator.

Willis took it upon herself to become an expert in melanated skin due to the lack of pointed education provided in esthetician school. Noting the weight that Black estheticians and dermatologists carry to champion advancements for skin of color to this day, she continues to further her own education to be a provider that patients of diverse skin types can turn to.

“My focus is empowering people, specifically Black women, with accessible skincare knowledge, and to create content that bridges the gap between professional treatment and at-home care,” she shares.

With an exciting Naturium partnership that provides consumers with a Tiara-approved glowing skin routine, Willis continues to make waves in the skincare community by championing accessible, inclusive, and effective products and methods.

Below, ESSENCE caught up with the skincare guru to learn more about how to navigate skincare treatments, spring skincare tips, and what products are in her current rotation.

What should clients really know about the skincare industry?

“A lot of institutions don’t consider Black people, because they don’t know how to treat them. There is a misconception that Black people can’t or don’t do laser treatments. The reason spas say this is because they don’t offer it for skin of color. They don’t want to invest in the proper laser, so they lie.

The spa you go to is very important because people will say that they can’t offer services for us, or it’s just completely not allowed when it’s not true, they just refuse to invest in treatments for us, which then impacts the clients they have. I think that furthers the issue of not having experience with treating skin of color when you create this culture of the science just not existing. It’s really important for estheticians to work at inclusive spas to further our knowledge through experience.”

How can clients, particularly Black clients, tell whether their esthetician is right for them?

“I would ask them repeatedly what services they have for skin of color, and depending on their response and how confident they sound, I think that would be an alarm of: ‘Is this a person that I would consider working with? Is this a person I would trust with my skin?’ When it comes to dealing with clients, skin is so personal and it is such a sensitive thing to deal with, you really need to have a lot of trust in the esthetician.

Not only does the esthetician need to improve the skin but they also need to be cautious not to burn it and cause more damage. You need to have an aesthetician who is considering those two sides and is very confident in knowing they can treat this Black girl but also cautious and knowledgeable enough to not hurt her. Something you should also consider, if something goes wrong, because those things can just happen, is ‘does this person know how to fix it?’”

What makes for a solid spring skin care routine?

“It’s very common for the skin to undergo changes with seasonal changes. In many regions, spring weather can fluctuate between cold and dry to warm and slightly humid. These shifts can have a significant impact on the skin barrier, often leading to irritation, dryness, or breakouts. Spring allergies can also cause increased sensitivity and inflammation.

During this time of year, it’s important to listen to your skin and adjust your routine as needed. A solid foundation always includes three core steps: a gentle cleanser, a moisturizer suited to your skin type, and daily sunscreen.

For a cleanser, choose a formula that cleanses well without stripping the skin of its natural oils. If your skin feels tight or dry after washing, it’s a sign that your cleanser may be too harsh. For moisturizer, every skin type needs hydration, including even oily or acne-prone skin. For oily or combination skin, try lightweight gel creams. For dry skin, look for a richer, more emollient moisturizer.

Some may deal with increased dryness or sensitivity around the eyes and mouth due to temperature fluctuations. In those areas, I recommend using an ointment. The best ones are those that contain petroleum jelly, which is one of the most well-researched occlusive ingredients for protecting and healing the skin.

As the UV index rises during spring, sun protection becomes even more critical. While sunscreen should be worn year-round, the spring and summer is when consistency matters most. The best sunscreen is the one you’re willing to use a liberal amount of every single day.”

What about a spring body care routine?

“Many of the same principles that apply to spring facial skincare also apply to body care. As we transition out of the dry winter months, the skin barrier on the body needs support. It’s important to use gentle, non-stripping body cleansers that maintain moisture.

After showering, while the skin is still damp, you should apply a moisturizer to lock in hydration. Spring is also when sun exposure increases. Sunscreen should be applied to any exposed areas like arms, chest, and legs, especially if you’re exfoliating or using active ingredients like AHAs. Light physical exfoliation like with an exfoliating cloth or mitt or a chemical exfoliant like with AHAs, can help smooth rough patches like from KP.”

The products she’s loving right now

“When it comes to recommending new treatments or products, I always try to use them on myself, so my personal experience allows me to give feedback on how my audience may feel. Some things that may not work on me can work on my clients, it happens all the time. But it’s still good to have that personal experience before I recommend something.

I’ve been trying to incorporate more hypochlorous, which is a gentle way of treating skin while decreasing inflammation. I’ve been loving Magic Molecule and Tower 28’s Spray. It helps for almost everybody but especially for irritated skin. I really like the Clinique Moisture Surge; the technology is pretty advanced. A classic for me is always the CeraVe Healing Ointment because it really helps lock in moisture.

Sometimes we forget the power of over the counter or drugstore products, but I really appreciate the research they’ve done. Medical grade or professional skincare [can be great], but there is a lot more funding for research and testing products behind the drugstore companies. For me, it’s really important to make recommendations that are [financially] accessible.”

What is something you wish people would do more or less of with their Skincare?

“I try to remind people to be more wary of what they buy online, especially on TikTok Shop. Always research the company that’s selling the product. It is so easy to market [dodgy] products, especially if someone with a platform is pushing it.

Often you come across someone promoting a product, but when you click on their profile you see they are a salesman, or every post is pushing a product. For me, when I see an account where someone is recommending a product, the first thing I do is ask, ‘who is this person?’ People need to consider the source when it comes to whatever information or products that they want. Misinformation is so common.”