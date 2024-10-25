Estée Lauder's New Campaign Redefines Breast Care As Self-Care

Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

How do you define self-care? Traditional practices, like skincare routines, therapy sessions, and hair and nail appointments are often at the top of our lists. However, breast care is often left out of our normal routines, even though Black women suffer the worst breast cancer outcomes than any other race.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Estée Lauder Companies’s Breast Care is Self-Care campaign redefines self-care to normalize proactive prevention and early detection measures.

“Breast care should be part of a routine and not something we address once a year,” assistant manager of communications at The Estée Lauder Companies, Janine Rhodes tells ESSENCE. “Just like prioritizing fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness, understanding and caring for my breast health is a vital part of my self-care routine.”

For over 30 years, Estée Lauder has used their campaigns to advocate for accessible health information and resources for the most at-risk communities. Although certain factors cannot be avoided, like genetics and age, taking routine measures can reduce your chances of being diagnosed or assist in early detection.

“Breast health should not be a taboo subject—no women’s health issues should be,” manager of equity and philanthropic partnerships Eshe Hill says. “I regularly do breast checks so I am aware of how my breasts feel throughout my cycle and can track if there is a difference.” With breast cancer accounting for about 30 percent of all new cancer cases each year, “in one way or another this disease impacts us all.”

Traditional self-care practices, like diet, exercise, and quitting smoking, can decrease your chances. Additionally, annual mammogram appointments (supported by monthly self-exams), and talking to your doctor about the signs, symptoms and your personal risks can significantly increase your overall health. As Rhodes says, “by using our voices, we can raise awareness, break down stigmas, and foster supportive environments within our communities.”