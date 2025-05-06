Get Ready With Scott Evans For The 2025 Met Gala

All photos by Blue Waverly for ESSENCE.

Although Scott Evans, host of viral show House Guest, is no stranger to Met Gala red carpets, he was most excited about being Access Hollywood’s correspondent for this year’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme. “To be here celebrating Black contributions, Black perspectives, and the richness of the Black experience feels special,” Evans—who was also our Black Women In Hollywood 2025 carpet co-host— exclusively tells ESSENCE on his way to the Met.

At this point, he’s laying down in the car to ensure he doesn’t crease his Regi Brown Designs look and custom thigh high boots designed by Ugo Mozie Designs in collaboration with 313eko, all styled by Khai St Lawrence. “I was inspired by Spike Lee’s Malcolm X with Denzel Washington, and those incredible shoulders, high waist pants, and hats,” he shares. “I even thought about Janet Jackson’s Alright music video as well. I just thought to myself, ‘how can I show love to my favorite silhouette?’” he adds. “Everything I’m wearing is super intentional and super Black,” Evans says. “For me, it’s not just a theme, it’s my reality.”

And this was even down to the grooming via his longtime hairstylist Sabrina Rowe. “I was ready for a big change,” he says. That meant doing the big chop and going blonde, of course. “There’s so much going on in life right now and I was ready to shift my personal style.” Evans still wanted his locs to be a part of the storytelling last evening, too. “We made a custom hat,” by Jarquale, “out of some of my locs,” he says.

To care for the cropped cut underneath? Since, as Rowe tells us, “color treated hair constantly needs moisture,” she used products like the Pattern Beauty’s Hydration Shampoo, Conditioner and the Breakage Barrier Mask throughout the color process. When it came to styling, “it was all about manipulating the curls with my fingers,” she shares, leaning on the Hydrating Mist, Palo Santo Styling Cream, Curl Mousse, and Shine Spray to seal the deal. “I love a thick, clumpy curl and Tracee’s products are perfect for that,” Evans says. Then, Rowe ensured his skin’s glow was taken to the next level with products like Danessa Myricks’ Yummy Skin Serum Foundation and Blurring Balm Powder.

But the getting ready process goes beyond just the glamor that is grooming and fashion styling. For Evans, it’s also about the mindset and atmosphere leading up to big nights like these. “Today, it was all about frankincense and myrrh,” he says. “I had Survival of the Thickest on the television in the hotel room,” he adds with a laugh. “I wanted to keep the energy light. We were able to laugh quite a bit throughout the day, even with all the rain.”

Above all else, last night, Evans was just happy to put the spotlight on the talented folks in attendance. “My intention is to elevate and appreciate the contributions of Black people in fashion, culture, and beyond,” he says. “I literally cannot wait.”

Below, an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Evans’ getting ready process.