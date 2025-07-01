These Items Will Complete Your Essence Festival Beauty Bag

The girls are outside this summer. Whether that means on a hike, going to Essence Festival, in the club, or preferably a combination of both, our beauty bags should be prepped for anything.

As many of us can attest to, that summer beauty bag can mean your travel kit or your day-to-day purse selects. Oftentimes you need an assortment for both. Personally, I love to look and feel hydrated and glowy always, but even more so underneath that summer sun.

Below, I’ve compiled my ultimate “what’s in my bag?” list—summer edition.

My Day-to-Day Faves:

Eadem Le Chou Chou Lip Softening Balm

Yes, I am one of those people who has a minimum of five lip products on me at all times, but Eadem’s may be my favorite. Coming in six colors which are all suited for solo wear or softly blended with your favorite liner, these balms compliment a diverse range of natural lip tones for a finish that’s both aesthetically pleasing and nourishing. It immediately helps to smooth lip lines while gently exfoliating, which is a plus in my book. The consistency is thick, but non sticky, so no worries about those inner corner buildups (jumpscare) or overly-tacky sensations.

FORVR MOOD Eau de Parfum Minis

I keep these mini vials in my purses at all times, because is a beauty look really complete without a fragrance to seal the deal? My two picks are “NDA” and “You Remind Me,” but really you can’t go wrong with any of them, depending on your preference. A spritz before you walk into your next event, or a mid-dinner bathroom touch up, will keep the compliments flowing. Outside opinions aside, I love the way these fragrances smell and how convenient the sizes are. They enhance my overall beauty experience, just for me.

Huda Beauty Easy Bake and Snatch Pressed Powder

This is my go-to pressed powder to set my concealer. It’s not too heavy or drying, and does just what I need it to do to provide that smooth finish under my eyes or in my T-zone. The convenience of the compact fits into nearly any purse you have in your closet, and it’s perfect for on the-go touch ups and extra blurring needs—especially when that nose gets a little shiny on a summer day.

Sunscreen Setting Spray

The truth? Any brand that works well with your skin will do. I have tried the e.l.f. Suntouchable, COOLA, and Milani setting sprays, all with varying SPF levels. There are several brands on the market that boast sunscreen setting sprays for extra protection. The e.l.f. spray is the one I most frequently reach for, due to its size and easy travel capabilities. As long as you have one that does not irritate your skin and will get you to reapply the proper amount of sunscreen, consider yourself golden.

Travel Must-Haves:

Eadem Mami Wata Ultra-Calming Rescue Mist

This mist is calming, barrier-protecting, and refreshing: prime for any of your outdoor skin-needs. I love it as an additional step when I’ve had extra sun exposure, when my skin feels a little sensitive, or when I want a dewier look. My new favorite makeup setting combo is layering the Eadem Mist with the One/Size Setting Spray. It provides a layer of calm hydration before the alcohol-based product which keeps my makeup in tact. Weighing in at just under 3.4 liquid ounces, this mist can pop easily into your carry-on bag for a mid-flight refresh as well.

One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Water-Proof Setting Spray

This waterproof setting spray isn’t going anywhere, truly. As it is mattifying, it adds a nice finish to your glam and can be a great option for those of us whose faces get a tad shinier during the summer months. For the dry skin girlies like myself, alternating the order of your Eadem calming mist and One/Size setting spray is a simple trick that can help your makeup stay put without feeling too dry. Conveniently, both products are carry-on sized and fit for summer travel.

Nuxe “Huile Prodigieuse” Shimmer Oil

Depending on the size of your purse, this item could fall under either category. When I want to feel extra radiant, I love to mix this shimmer oil in with my lotion (or sunscreen!) of choice before heading out. If you want a subtle shine that still catches the light just right, give this one a try. I picked up a few of these bottles in a Parisian drugstore, and they have since become my go-to shimmer oils.

Laboratoires Lait-Crème Concentré, Daily Face and Body Cream

Even with the uncertainty of tariff prices looming, I would still consider this French face cream worth it. I tend to prefer a thicker face lotion, as I like to feel the hydration on my skin. This lotion leaves my face feeling plump and smooth, but not shiny or heavy. It is the perfect addition to your bag because no matter the climate, it will keep your skin nourished, without feeling like you have layers of product sliding off your face.

Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Oil

This “multi-use styling gloss,” is probably one of my top two favorite smelling hair oils on the market. If you’re rocking a twist out, silk press, or the classic vacation braids, this oil adds shine and smells great while doing it. It also coats and hydrates the hair for extra protection no matter what climate you find yourself in.

Youth To The People Superfood Skin Drip Smooth +Glow Barrier Serum

I swear by this serum. Full stop. As I’ve mentioned, my skin tends to be on the drier side, so I am always looking for hydrating products to sandwich into my routine, particularly for this time of the year. This Youth To The People serum feels like green juice for your face. Its vitamin-rich formula does wonders for the health of the skin barrier and it always leaves my face looking plump and radiant.

