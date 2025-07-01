Why Essence Festival Performer Jazmine Sullivan Is The Ultimate Beauty Girl

Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Whether she’s belting out heart-shifting ballads or blessing the ‘Gram with her glowing skin and laid edges, Sullivan always understands the assignment. Ahead of her highly anticipated return to the Essence Festival stage, we’re taking a moment to celebrate some of her most unforgettable beauty looks.

For starters, 2022 was her year. She hit Day 1 of the Sol Blume Festival in loose waves paired with a red and peach eyeshadow blend, sun-kissed bronze highlighter, and a glossy nude lip. And then came her Essence Festival slay: a half-up ponytail, oceanic eyeshadow hues, and a bold purple lip that reminded the crowd exactly what Black beauty looks like—fearless, radiant, and unapologetically bold.

After a quick break, the Love Me Back singer popped out at the 2023 65th GRAMMY Awards in full diva mode, shielding her eyes with a fabulous hat that only she could pull off. Most recently, at the 2025 Met Gala, she delivered a vintage 1920s fantasy: copper and black smoky eyes, pink highlighter, deep sheer lips, and a headpiece moment that took us out.

Below for nine times the Essence Festival performer served beauty looks that live rent-free in our minds.

