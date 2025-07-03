13 Times Essence Fest Performer Coco Jones Gave Us Beauty Inspiration

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It’s not just Coco Jones’ powerhouse vocals that have us in a chokehold. It’s also the way she pulls up to every red carpet, performance, and Instagram drop with the kind of beauty looks that make us screenshot, save, and study. From dewy skin that radiates like morning light to bold lips that pack a punch, the Bel-Air actress has consistently reminded us what it means to serve face and feeling.

In one of her standout Instagram posts, Jones gave us a bronzed monochromatic beat that amplified her rich complexion. Her chocolatey glow, soft highlight, and full lashes reminded us that brown-on-brown is always a winning combination. Then, in another post, she channeled a modern Motown muse with a voluminous high ponytail and dramatic winged liner—a retro glam that felt fresh, never costume-y. Another day, she rocked a cherry cola-inspired look, featuring a glossy brick-red lip and sculpted cheekbones that screamed grown and sexy.

One of the Why Not More singer’s most iconic glam moments came with slicked-back hair and glowy cheekbones—edges laid, confidence intact. Later, she leaned into sparkle, wearing metallic lids and strategic shimmer that matched her radiant energy. Not only that, she also knows the power of a red lip, pairing it with minimal eye makeup to let the color do the talking. And we can’t forget the frosted lavender shimmer—a dreamy, fairy-tale glow paired with a pinky-nude gloss that looked ethereal against her melanin-rich skin.

As we gear up to watch her rock the Essence Festival stage, let’s take a moment to look at our favorite beauty posts from the Grammy-winning singer.

