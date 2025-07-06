Everything You Missed From Day Three At Essence Festival 2025’s Beautycon Stage

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE

As the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture comes to a close, the third and final day of Beautycon is a test on all the beauty lessons we’ve learned so far. First, Delina Medhin’s It Takes A Village podcast was recorded live, featuring The Honey Pot CEO Beatrix Dixon, for a chat about how beauty entrepreneurs make decisions, red flags in business partnerships, and the role of community in your success.

Next, two masterclass demos gave a full break down on all the summer beauty tips you’re dying to know. “Mane Character” with hairstylist Yene Damtew taught us how to install a natural-looking lace front, from prep to melt, and the best products to do so with. Meanwhile, the legendary makeup artist behind Gabrielle Union, Tyra Banks, and even Kamala Harris, Sam Fine demonstrated the secret to blush and bronzed beauty with Juvia’s Place.

Lastly, in the final panel this year, we were invited “In The Lab” with AJ Addae, Dr. Julian Sass, and Dr. Isfahan Chambers-Harris to understand the science behind beauty innovations. Think: what goes into all the products in your cabinet (and what’s actually worth the price). With Essence Festival’s Beautycon programming officially over, you’ve graduated beauty school in just three days. So put all the skills you’ve learned to the test—until next year, at least.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 3-6. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.