Everything You Missed From Day Two At Essence Festival 2025’s Beautycon Stage

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Day two of the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture‘s Beautycon stage picked up with a special beauty edition of Hunter Harris and Peyton Dix’s Lemme Say This podcast, bringing real and unfiltered conversations to the audience.

Then, Doechii’s makeup artist Dee Carrion told all her secrets for the perfect date night glam: a sultry eye, statement lip, and pro tip for eyeshadow fallout (hint: it’s concealer). After that, our Senior Beauty Editor Akili King hosted a panel with beauty gurus Amber Nicole, Princess Rese, and Kristen Noel Crawley about representation and the definition of beauty.

SheaMoisture beauty queens took us to “Sheaversity,” modeling the versatility of Black hair during a conversation with hairstylist Lacy Redway and actress Lovie Simone about signature looks, timeless beauty, and what it means to be a trailblazer.

Then, marketing pro and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills favorite Bozoma Saint John returned to the stage for a masterclass using her haircare and bundle brand, Eve by Boz, to close today’s programming. With the third and final day of Essence Festival panels ahead, we’re leaving day two looking forward to tomorrow’s impactful closing conversations.

