ESSENCE Fest Beauty Carnival: Yvonne Orji, Big Freedia, Felicia Leatherwood, Kahh Spence & MORE

If you love all things Black haircare, skincare, nails and body wellness, then the Beauty Carnival experience at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is just for you. Get your free passes for Beauty Carnival 2021 now.

Here’s a look at just a few of the conversations we have in store.

AGELESS BEAUTIES: LOOKING YOUR BEST AT EVERY AGE

Aging is inevitable. No matter how much we try to convince ourselves, the clock keeps ticking and our skin will age. Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens co-hosts Claudia Jordan and LisaRaye McCoy join us to share what they’ve learned about proactive versus reactive skincare practices and how they’ve evolved in positive skin-care habits.

BARE BELLY WELLNESS: A CONVERSATION ON BLACK MATERNAL HEALTH

BirthQueen Founder Rachel Nicks, Queendom Aesthetic Owner Melissa Odem and Baby Catcher Birth Center Founder Shatamia Webb join us for a timely conversation on the best care during a woman’s most vulnerable and awesome state: pregnancy. These mothers working in the birth industry will share details on everything from wellness to advocacy.

THE FUTURE OF CURLY HAIR IN ENTERTAINMENT

From the workplace to the television screens, Black women are often criticized and critiqued on how or when they should wear their natural hair. Celebrity stylists Felicia Leatherwood and Kahh Spence unpack the unrealistic beauty standards set by society and which curly trends can we expect to see in Hollywood this year as Black creatives within the industry work to change the narrative.



INNOVATIONS IN FACIAL CARE

From Gua sha to Crystal Rolling to the best face creams and night serums, SKINfluencers Markaisa Black and Adrienne Haughton tell you everything you need to know about the latest innovations on the market to help keep your melanin glowing all year round.



Plus, Big Freedia & Miss Lawrence have a conversation on how to live in your truth and confidently walk your journey by choosing yourself, always; Zonnique Pullins, Romeo Miller and The Mix crew join us for a candid conversation about self-care mental health and the importance of a healthy smile; Melyssa Ford weighs in on Black women and plastic surgery, and so much more.

To see the full Beauty Carnival lineup and get your free passes, visit the official website HERE.