Get Ready With Destin Conrad For His Sold-Out Brooklyn Show

Destin Conrad is as sweet as he is talented. And I’m not just saying this because he went out of his way to get me a LeVain cookie, ahead of his sold-out Brooklyn Paramount show last week, when he could’ve been focusing on himself. Beyond this, you could feel his humble and gracious spirit radiating off of the stage the entire night. This was the case whether he was playfully engaging with the audience during hit songs like “BILL$” or having a heartfelt, tearful moment with “big sis” Kehlani after they performed “Bad Bitches” and “Folded.”

And angelic vocals aside, the 25-year-old, Tampa-native has range. Outside of his usual pop-R&B jams on albums like LOVE ON DIGITAL and COLORWAY most recently, he’s pushed the musical envelope further with jazz project wHIMSY. The album features heavy hitters like Terrace Martin and Vanisha Gould, and songs like “Wash U Away” and “Whip” that’ll have you romanticizing everything from solo walks to your journaling sessions at home. “At first I just liked how the word ‘whimsy’ sounded. And then I looked up the definition and realized it was the perfect name for the album,” he says. “It means off the cuff, dreamy, and unexpected. That’s exactly what this album is.”

As dreamy as it all sounds, the process wasn’t easy. “So many people didn’t understand why I was doing this,” he says. “But I realized it was something I just had to do for myself.” And even though this album comes as a surprise to some, it actually makes a lot of sense as Conrad sang in a jazz band in high school. “I always knew I wanted to make a jazz album at some point,” he says. After all, “I’ve been inspired by Ella Fitzgerald,” he adds, as he points to the Fitzgerald album laying on the coffee table in front of us. And speaking of inspirations, Conrad counts our ESSENCE cover star Brandy, who was blasting through speakers upon my entrance into the venue, as a major one. “I let her albums play from top to bottom and I just sing while getting ready. It’s like a vocal warm up for me,” he says. Other rituals include saying a prayer with his team and lighting incense. “Sometimes the venues have a little smell to them,” Conrad adds with a laugh.

Of course, fashion and grooming—which Conrad often looks up to A$AP Rocky on those fronts— are a big piece of what helps the rising star feel his best on stage, too. For the show, he rocked two looks from Black-owned brands. Look one was a blue and black jacket, paired with leather black pants, from Who Decides War—a brand he recently modeled in a campaign for. Half way through the show, he changed into an equally headturning moment: a custom pearled Advisry look with loafers and frilly socks.

To keep his skin glowing, Conrad often reaches for Korean skincare products from brands like Beauty of Joseon. “My skin really loves these products,” he says, adding that shea butter is always in rotation, too. Additionally, “my friend Haiti makes me these oils that smell amazing.” He reaches for these, as well as Diptyque colognes, as his signature scent before heading out on stage.

Next up, Conrad is excited to do potential residencies around Whimsy. “I really want to play Blue Note,” he mentions. “I also would love to win a Grammy,” he says. “Other than that, I’m just going to keep pushing.” And whether it’s major award shows, intimate live performances, or anything in between, “I try my best to kick out imposter syndrome,” he says. Good friends and positive affirmations always help. “My community is so important to me. And I try to always remind myself that I’m worthy of everything I want.”

