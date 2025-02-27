The Best Beauty Looks At ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Getty Images

It’s a cloudy day in Los Angeles, but the city’s shining stars brought the light to ESSENCE’s annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards held at Fairmont Century Plaza. For the show’s 18th year, we celebrated incredibly talented and inspirational honorees such as Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, Raamla Mohamed, and Marla Gibbs.

Before the event itself, Black beauty took to the red carpet. ESSENCE’s March/April cover star, Tyra Banks, arrived in a neutral beat—with voluminous hair matching her makeup. Meanwhile, each of Cynthia Erivo’s nails made a statement—contrasting black and white stripes with embellished greens. And, Teyana Taylor, in the most perfect-toned eyeshadow and lip gloss combo, sported a black, half-curled pixie cut.

Then, Laverne Cox arrived in a chopped and cropped bob—seconded by Queen & Slim’s Jodie Turner-Smith—with circular blush to animate her cheeks. Speaking of hair, Taraji P. Henson dipped her ends in bleach, which complimented the shimmer on her nails, lips and eyes. To close the carpet, Tyla made an appearance in a short, curled cut and a thick black lined French tip.

Below, the best beauty looks from ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

Tyra Banks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tyra Banks attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Laverne Cox attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jodie Turner-Smith

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Taraji P. Henson attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tyla

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tyla attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Niecy Nash-Betts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Issa Rae

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Issa Rae attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Crystle Stewart

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Crystle Stewart attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Danielle Brooks attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Karrueche Tran

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Karrueche Tran attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Zoë Kravitz attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Meagan Good

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Meagan Good attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tia Mowry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tia Mowry attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Tasha Smith

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tasha Smith attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Yvette Nicole Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Yvette Nicole Brown attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Jackie Aina

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jackie Aina attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dominique Fishback

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Dominique Fishback attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Kandi Burruss

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kandi Burruss attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Muni Long

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Muni Long attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Storm Reid

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Storm Reid attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ryan Destiny

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Danielle Pinnock

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Danielle Pinnock attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tichina Arnold