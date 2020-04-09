ESSENCE’s Best in Black Beauty 2020: Eyes, Lips & Nails

We’re major beauty buffs here at ESSENCE and we’re constantly trying the latest and greatest products — so it comes as no surprise that it was very hard to narrow down our favorites. But this short and sweet list of Black girl-approved lippies, eyeliners, mascaras and more will have you adding items to your must-haves.
01
Best Lippies
These bold pigments will make your pout stand out. ○ UOMA Baddass Icon Matte Lipstick ($24) ○ SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Satin Liquid Lipstick ($15) ○ REVLON Ultra HD Vinyl Lip Polish ($10) ○ FENTY BEAUTY Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($19)
02
Best Faux Lashes
If you weren’t blessed with long and full natural lashes, these realistic falsies will do the trick. ○ CAMARA AUNIQUE BEAUTY Lash collection ($18) ○ VELOUR The Effortless Kit ($29) ○ KISS Lash Couture Naked Drama Collection ($7) ○ EYLURE ProMagnetic Eyeliner & Lash System ($17, ulta.com)
03
Best Brow Definers
Eyebrow shapes have evolved over time. These definers help you get your best brows no matter what’s trending. ○ GLOSSIER Brow Flick pen ($18) ○ ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Dipbrow Gel ($18) ○ BENEFIT COSMETICS Precisely, My Brow pencil ($24)
04
Best Mascaras
For all the days when falsies are not an option these mascaras will give you the length, volume and definition you desire. ○ MILK MAKEUP Kush High Volume mascara ($24) ○ LANCÔME Grandiôse Extrême Wide Angle Volume Mascara ($32) ○ COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Mascara ($9)
05
Best Nail Collections
These products make every manicure magical. ○ SALLY HANSEN Insta-Dri Matte Metallic Nail Color ($5) ○ OLIVE & JUNE Nail Art Stickers ($8 and up) ○ PEAR NOVA Gel Collection Lacquer ($19)
06
Best Eyeliners
Finding the perfect liner is a thrill, which is why these three winners have stolen our hearts. From saturated felt-tipped formulations to a creamy pencil, they’ll have your eye in formation. ○ NARS High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner ($24 each) ○ MAYBELLINE NEW YORK Master Precise All Day Liquid Liner ($8 each) ○ UZ Eye Opening Liner ($16 each)
07
Best Eye Shadow Palettes
If eye shadow hasn’t been your thing, it might be once you start exploring the beautiful pigments in these palettes. They give the word eye-popping new meaning. ○ PAT MCGRATH LABS Mothership VI Midnight Sun Eyeshadow Palette ($125) ○ ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3 ($60) ○ COLOURPOP X MAKEUP SHAYLA Proceed With Caution Shadow Palette ($15)