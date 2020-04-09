ESSENCE’s Best in Black Beauty 2020: Eyes, Lips & Nails
By ESSENCE Beauty Editors ·

We’re major beauty buffs here at ESSENCE and we’re constantly trying the latest and greatest products — so it comes as no surprise that it was very hard to narrow down our favorites. But this short and sweet list of Black girl-approved lippies, eyeliners, mascaras and more will have you adding items to your must-haves.

01
Best Lippies
These bold pigments will make your pout stand out.

UOMA Baddass Icon Matte Lipstick ($24)
SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Satin Liquid Lipstick ($15)
REVLON Ultra HD Vinyl Lip Polish ($10)
FENTY BEAUTY Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($19)
02
Best Faux Lashes
If you weren’t blessed with long and full natural lashes, these realistic falsies will do the trick.

CAMARA AUNIQUE BEAUTY Lash collection ($18)
VELOUR The Effortless Kit ($29)
KISS Lash Couture Naked Drama Collection ($7)
EYLURE ProMagnetic Eyeliner & Lash System ($17, ulta.com)
03
Best Brow Definers
Eyebrow shapes have evolved over time. These definers help you get your best brows no matter what’s trending.

GLOSSIER Brow Flick pen ($18)
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Dipbrow Gel ($18)
BENEFIT COSMETICS Precisely, My Brow pencil ($24)
04
Best Mascaras
For all the days when falsies are not an option these mascaras will give you the length, volume and definition you desire.

MILK MAKEUP Kush High Volume mascara ($24)
LANCÔME Grandiôse Extrême Wide Angle Volume Mascara ($32)
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Mascara ($9)
05
Best Nail Collections
These products make every manicure magical.

SALLY HANSEN Insta-Dri Matte Metallic Nail Color ($5)
OLIVE & JUNE Nail Art Stickers ($8 and up)
PEAR NOVA Gel Collection Lacquer ($19)
06
Best Eyeliners
Finding the perfect liner is a thrill, which is why these three winners have stolen our hearts. From saturated felt-tipped formulations to a creamy pencil, they’ll have your eye in formation.

NARS High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner ($24 each)
MAYBELLINE NEW YORK Master Precise All Day Liquid Liner ($8 each)
UZ Eye Opening Liner ($16 each)
07
Best Eye Shadow Palettes
If eye shadow hasn’t been your thing, it might be once you start exploring the beautiful pigments in these palettes. They give the word eye-popping new meaning.

PAT MCGRATH LABS Mothership VI Midnight Sun Eyeshadow Palette ($125)
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3 ($60)
COLOURPOP X MAKEUP SHAYLA Proceed With Caution Shadow Palette ($15)
TOPICS: