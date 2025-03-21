Get Ready With Fana Hues Before Her Baby’s All Right Show

courtesy of Alana Swaringen

A moth is more than just a muted-toned insect hypnotized by a flame. For R&B singer Fana Hues, MOTH is the name of her latest album and an acronym for the deepest “Matters Of The Heart.” As she gets ready to sing her heart out on the stage of her first-ever headlining tour, “the looks are purposefully revealing, bare, and layered to mirror the naked nature of my album,” Hues tells ESSENCE about her beauty of the night.

“Every night I have a light makeup routine, partially because I’m doing it myself and partially for cohesive reasons,” she says. Using nothing but Dior Foundation, Glossier Boy Brow, and hybrid lash extensions by 323 lash therapy’s Alanah Sahaba. “Those three things are staples in my glam look,” she says, reaching for just a few other products, like blush and concealer, if she feels like.

While her music has been featured on Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost, THEY.’s “Comfortable” and a tour with Lucky Daye, she pulls her beauty inspiration from SZA. “She always has the best hair, I need to know her technique for the amount of volume she has,” Hues says, wearing loose, fluffy curls of her own.

Pre-show beauty may seem like a chore, between strict time frames, dress rehearsals, and finding the right look to set the mood. However, “my glam room is oddly calming,” she says. “I get really quiet and it feels like a moment of stillness for me to recenter before the show.” Quite like her music, which spans psychedelia, neo-soul, and hyper-present instruments, her beauty routine is a space to embody that energy.

“The best part is seeing the audience’s reaction to the performance piece,” Hues says. “I put a lot of work into making sure the show feels good and every night I get to share a piece of my heart with them. I look forward to that feeling.”

Below, a behind the scenes look at Hues’ getting ready process before her Baby’s All Right show earlier this week in NYC.

Matters Of The Makeup

Highlighter To Catch The Spotlight

Her Beauty Staples

Volume, Volume, And More Volume

Hanging By A Thread

Crystals Growing From Her Shoes

To Red Lip Or Not To Red Lip?

After The Final Touch

Now Drop The Curtains