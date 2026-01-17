Get Ready With Andra Day For Armani Beauty’s VIP Event In LA

Photos by Quinn Tucker / Armani Beauty.

Andra Day’s beauty is as timeless as her stunning vocals. The singer-actress—known for songs like “Rise Up,” winning awards for her role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and recent album CASSANDRA (cherith)—reminded us of that when she stepped out for Armani Beauty’s VIP event in LA last night.

In honor of celebrating their new Luminous Silk Foundation, what excited Day most for the evening was the fact that she’s genuinely a huge fan of the brand. “It feels like a very full circle moment,” as the first time her makeup artist, Porsche Cooper, ever did her makeup, she used the OG version of the foundation.

Day stepped out for the evening with a head-turning sequined black dress that paired well with her signature blonde braids by B. Thomas and sultry makeup by Cooper. “I’m just such a fan of things that are timeless, whether it’s in music or whether it’s in film or beauty, so that was really the inspiration behind tonight’s look,” Day says. Aside from the foundation, to bring everything together, Cooper used the Lip Power Lipstick in #400 for a classic red.

Overall, Day sees events like these as a creative playground. “We love bringing looks to life,” she says. “I love spending time with the team and sort of brainstorming about what we want to do as far as fashion, makeup, and hair, and how it all comes together as a moment,” Day continues.

Ahead of a major outing, Day ensures to get grounded, too. “I’m a very spiritual person, so praying is a huge part of that,” she shares. Her vibe while getting ready? Usually chatty with a bit of music. “Although, we do also like to watch shows together on different streamers,” she adds. “I feel like I could describe my getting ready process as a think tank and a slumber party.”

Enjoying who you work with, of course, makes this all the better. “Andra is an absolutely beautiful soul, and it always feels like being with my sister when we’re together,” Cooper, for example, shares. “She’s absolutely gorgeous, which provides the perfect canvas for any style of glam.” And, loving what you do doesn’t hurt, either. “I love the art of transformation,” Cooper says. “My ability to enhance a person’s confidence and their ability to show up as their best self once they leave my chair will forever have an imprint on the work I do.”

Below for an inside look at how Day’s glam came together for the night.