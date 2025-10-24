ESScent Of The Week: The YSL Babycat Hype Is Real (And Here's Why)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Listen, I resisted the YSL Babycat hype for as long as I could.

Every fragrance lover I follow kept talking about it, and I kept thinking “it’s just another vanilla.” Honestly, when I think about any vanilla fragrance in general, it reminds me of Miranda Priestley in Devil Wears Prada when she says, “Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.” Instead, my thought is “Vanilla for fall?”

Well, I finally got my hands on a bottle, and let me tell you—I was wrong. Babycat is proof that vanilla doesn’t have to be boring or predictable. YSL layered it with spices, incense, and leather to create a scent that feels genuinely luxurious. Yes, it’s $330 for 125ml, which made me hesitate at first to even recommend it (in this economy, I want to be conscious of pricepoints). But once that first spray hit my skin? I got it. The hype makes sense, and I think most of you will get it too.

The scent opens with an intense blast of pink and black pepper paired with incense notes that are honestly quite sharp. For the first five to ten minutes, it’s almost overwhelming in the best way possible. There’s this tickling sensation in your nose from how potent the spice is. But if you can ride out that opening, you’re rewarded with one of the most beautiful drydowns I’ve experienced. The vanilla emerges warm and enveloping, wrapped in this gorgeous suede accord that makes the whole composition feel expensive and refined. It’s the kind of scent that makes you stop and smell your wrist throughout the day.

Why I love it: What makes Babycat special is how it manages to be sweet without being cloying or one-dimensional. The vanilla here is sophisticated rather than dessert-like, thanks to the interplay with cedarwood and that stunning suede note. It gives off this cozy yet elegant vibe that feels perfect for autumn and winter weather. When temperatures drop, this is exactly what I want to be wearing (and plan too).

I’ll be honest—the projection and longevity on this are impressive. You only need a few sprays, and it lasts easily through the day with good sillage. The scent evolves beautifully on the skin, moving from that spicy, resinous opening into a creamy vanilla-suede blend that feels both modern and timeless. There’s something mysterious about it that I can’t quite put my finger on, but it definitely gives off an aura of luxury.

I do think this fragrance leans slightly masculine despite being sweet, and that’s largely due to how prominent the pepper and suede are. If you’re someone who typically gravitates toward light, airy florals or straightforward gourmands, Babycat might feel too heavy or bold at first. But if you love rich, statement-making scents that have depth and character, this will be right up your alley. It’s definitely a fragrance that will get you attention (and for me, my favorite compliment is “you smell good”) and make people ask what you’re wearing.

Perfect pairings: Layering Babycat opens up even more possibilities with this already versatile scent. Because the vanilla is so robust and the suede provides that leathery backbone, you can add different dimensions depending on your mood.

For a warmer, more gourmand direction, try layering it with Kayali Vanilla 28. I know, I know, it seems like I’m recommending this one every week. But the brown sugar and tonka in Vanilla 28 amplify the sweetness while still letting Babycat’s spicy edge shine through, and honestly it’s just one of the best layering scents. You get this beautiful caramelized effect that feels indulgent without being too much.

If you want to enhance the mysterious, resinous quality of the fragrance, pair it with Le Labo Santal 33. The cardamom and iris in Santal 33 complement the incense notes in Babycat while adding a smoky woodiness that makes the whole blend even more intriguing. This combination is perfect for evening wear when you want something that feels sultry and sophisticated.

For those days when you want to lean into the spicy opening, layer Babycat with Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace. The clove and chestnut notes in By The Fireplace intensify the warmth and add a smoky dimension that pairs beautifully with the pepper and olibanum in Babycat. It creates this cozy, fireside effect that’s absolutely perfect for cold weather.

Final verdict: YSL Babycat has earned its place in my regular rotation. While that opening might not be for everyone, the payoff is absolutely worth it. This is vanilla done right—complex, luxurious, and undeniably memorable.