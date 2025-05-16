ESScent Of The Week: Sun Cities By Vilhelm Is The Juicy, Grown-Up Pineapple Scent That No One’s Talking About (Yet)

I’ve never been one to gatekeep, but sometimes you just need to keep some good things to the chest.

But after months of experiencing Vilhelm Parfumerie’s Sun Cities, it’s time for me to start shouting it from the rooftops, because why is this so good and no one is talking about it? Not only is there limited chatter on #FragranceTok, but even in my closest circle of perfume lovers (i.e. scent addicts), I was shocked that no one had heard about this prior to me mentioning it.

And that ends today, because, well… it’s a travesty.

As one of three scents from Vilhelm’s new Triptych Collection, Sun Cities is bright (as the name would suggest) marrying juicy pineapple with sophisticated leather, and it’s just what you need as the summer months approach.

What’s special about this collection is that each of the three scents is built on a shared foundation of osmanthus, immortelle, patchouli and oakmoss—but each with its own distinctive accent note. For Sun Cities, as mentioned, it distinguishes itself with a gorgeous juicy pineapple that transforms the entire composition, separating it from its sisters, Chimilka and Great Lord.

The opening of Sun Cities is tropical without being what would be considered a cliché summer scent. It’s sophisticated without trying too hard (and no, it’s not a beachy, pineapple/coconut). As someone who typically approaches fruity fragrances with caution because they sometimes can smell synthetic or basic, I was pleasantly surprised by how the pineapple note avoids becoming cloying or juvenile.

What added Sun Cities to the “bangers” list for me is its evolution. That initial tropical sweetness gradually melds with mandarin, creating a mouthwatering citrus accord that lingers beautifully. Then the composition shifts to add more depth with the cardamom spice note coming forth before unveiling the collection’s signature base. The leather emerges slowly, accompanied by earthy patchouli and oakmoss that add considerable depth and complexity.

Why I love it: I’ve been wearing this consistently for about three months now, and the longevity is remarkable. A morning application consistently lasts well into the evening—sometimes I can still detect it after 12 hours. For a price point of $330 for 100ml, this performance feels justified (but hey, I’m also not clocking anyone else’s pockets, so if that’s too much, I totally understand that too!). The striking round bottle also departs from Vilhelm’s recognizable yellow packaging, making it stand out even more on my vanity.

While marketed as unisex, I’d describe Sun Cities as a masculine-leaning fruity. The pineapple top note might suggest summertime exclusivity, but the warm base makes it surprisingly versatile across seasons. The patchouli isn’t overwhelming for those who typically avoid it. I’d say its expertly balanced to provide structure rather than dominate.

Perfect pairings: For a mind-blowing tropical experience, try Sun Cities with Xerjoff Casamorati 1888 Mefisto. The citrus blast of Mefisto elevates that pineapple note to dizzying heights while adding a sophisticated brightness that lasts all day. When someone at Nordstom Rack stopped me to ask what “that amazing smell” was, this was my combo.

Want something sultry for evening? Layer Sun Cities with Tom Ford Lost Cherry. The contrast between Sun Cities’ tropical leather and Lost Cherry’s boozy sweetness creates an addictive tension that evolves beautifully throughout the night. I wore this to dinner last week and my server literally wrote down the combination.

For making Sun Cities more masculine (because yes, though most of the times I want to smell like a dainty princess, other times I’m trying to evoke boss lady energy), I discovered that a base layer of Creed Aventus underneath Sun Cities creates the perfect alpha energy. The smoky pineapple of Aventus amplifies the fruit while the leather from Sun Cities makes it feel more substantial and complex. This combination lasts forever on clothes.

Final verdict: If you’ve overlooked Vilhelm Parfumerie’s Triptych Collection, now’s the time to discover Sun Cities. Your fragrance wardrobe will thank you.