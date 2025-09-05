ESScent Of The Week: Why Valentino’s Born in Roma Rendez-Vous Ivory Isn’t The Marshmallow You Expected (And That’s A Good Thing)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

If you know me, then you know that Valentino Beauty’s Donna Born in Roma is one of my top 5 favorite scents of all time.

So when the brand announced Born in Roma Rendez-Vous Ivory was dropping, the girls were in deep anticipation (I’m “the girls”) for this release. I mean marshmallow?! Hello?

But now that it’s out? It’s safe to say the internet is divided, and the girls are in a tizzy. So much so that I was prepared to send this one straight back after seeing all those negative reviews flooding my timeline (or at least put in towards the back of my fragrance shelf). But after spending some time with it, it reminded me that sometimes you have to trust your own nose over the noise.

Ivory delivers exactly what it promises. This latest addition to the Born in Roma family brings that dreamy, sunlit warmth that Valentino described, and after living with it for a few weeks now, I can confidently say this fragrance has earned its place in my rotation (as with all of the flankers).

The opening hits you with a beautiful mandarin that feels fresh and zesty, paired with the sweetest marshmallow accord that somehow manages to feel both powdery and fluffy at the same time. That orange blossom comes through with this gorgeous sweetness that plays so well with the Madagascar vanilla underneath. What I love most about the opening is how sophisticated it feels. This isn’t some juvenile candy marshmallow scent (far from it actually, and I love those too!), but a grown woman’s interpretation of sweetness that works whether you’re 25 or 55.

As it settles into the dry down, the mandarin softens considerably and takes a backseat, letting that orange blossom, marshmallow, and vanilla create a gorgeous intertwined base. It truly feels like you’re floating on this soft, airy musk cloud that has just enough sweetness without being cloying. The DNA from the original Born in Roma is definitely present here, but it’s much more subtle compared to the other flankers in the line.

Why I love it: Listen, I’m a marshmallow girl through and through, so when I heard that was a key note, I knew this had to come home with me. Now, if you’re expecting that fluffy, gourmand marshmallow experience you’d get from something like Kayali’s Yum Bougie Marshmallow or Kyse’s Delizia di Marshmallow, you’re going to be disappointed. But that’s exactly what makes this so quintessentially Valentino — they don’t do juvenile gourmands. Instead, they take that marshmallow idea and make it sophisticated, weaving it into a grown-up floral composition that feels elegant rather than edible.

What really sealed the deal for me was how versatile enough for literally any occasion. I’ve worn this when I was visiting ESSENCE’s HQ in Brooklyn (I’m a remote girlie), on dinner dates, running errands, and even to more formal events, and it works perfectly across what has felt like 3 different seasons over the past couple of weeks (cold in the AM, blazing hot in the afternoon, and then breezy again by nightfall). The airiness of the composition makes it work beautifully in summer heat, while that vanilla and musk give it enough warmth for cooler months.

However, after wearing this consistently, I’d describe it as more of a fall-leaning fragrance thanks to that prominent orange blossom note. About an hour in, the citrusy elements calm down and you’re left with this gorgeous warm orange blossom that feels both comforting and fresh. It’s soft, pretty, and makes for an effortless everyday fragrance that doesn’t demand too much attention but still leaves an impression.

Sure, it’s not groundbreaking or particularly revolutionary, but I think we need to come to terms with the reality that most designer brands aren’t pushing boundaries anymore. What Ivory does well is deliver a polished, wearable fragrance that fits perfectly into the Valentino aesthetic.

Perfect pairings: The beauty of Born in Roma Rendez-Vous Ivory lies in how well it plays with others. Its soft, musky base makes it an excellent candidate for layering, and I’ve been having fun experimenting with different combinations.

For days when I want to enhance the gourmand side, I love layering it with Ariana Grande’s Cloud. The praline and coconut in Cloud amplifies the sweetness without competing with the orange blossom, creating this dreamy vanilla cloud effect that feels like the perfect marshmallow enhancement.

When I want something a bit more sophisticated, I’ll pair it with Glossier You. The clean musk and subtle pepper in You creates this gorgeous backdrop that lets the marshmallow and orange blossom really shine, while adding just enough complexity to make it feel more grown-up.

For evening wear, try layering with Yves Saint Laurent Libre. The lavender and orange blossom in Libre complement the floral elements in The Ivory perfectly, while adding a bit more projection and longevity without overwhelming the delicate marshmallow base.

If you want to make it feel more fresh and summery, layer it with Marc Jacobs Daisy. The wild berries and jasmine create this beautiful fruity-floral combination that makes the whole composition feel brighter and more playful, perfect for daytime wear.

Final verdict: Born in Roma Rendezvous The Ivory might not be the marshmallow powerhouse some people were hoping for, but it’s exactly what you’d expect from Valentino – sophisticated, wearable, and undeniably chic. After weeks of wearing this, I can say with confidence that the negative reviews missed the point entirely. This fragrance does exactly what it sets out to do: deliver an elegant, versatile scent that feels expensive and refined.

Yes, it’s more orange blossom than marshmallow after the first hour. Yes, it’s not going to satisfy your gourmand cravings if you’re looking for something dense and sweet. But what it lacks in gourmand intensity, it makes up for in sophistication and wearability.