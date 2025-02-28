ESScent Of The Week: Valentino's Extradose Takes The Born In Roma Experience To New Depths

Someone recently asked me what my “starting 5” of fragrances were.

As someone with easily over 100 bottles of fragrances in their collection, you would think the answer would be difficult. But instantly, I started listing them off — Dark Rose by Mysa Fragrance Haus, Pink Cotton by DAÜKENS ARÔME, Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar by Kayali, Perfect by Marc Jacobs and finally, Donna Born in Roma by Valentino (with an honorable mention of Father Figure by Phlur). Easy work — I know them all off the top of my head because I wear them to the ground.

The first designer fragrance in my collection, and what I consider to be my “signature scent” the Born in Roma Donna collection by Valentino has always had a special place in my heart. So anytime there’s a flanker on the horizon, count me in. Intense? Green Stravaganza? Gold?

When I heard about Born In Roma Donna Extradose the excitement was no different, and I knew I had to get my hands on it. And let me just say, when I did, it did not disappoint.

Launched on February 20th, Born In Roma Donna Extradose is the latest addition to the viral Valentino Beauty Born in Roma fragrance franchise. Priced at $198, this perfume takes everything I loved about the original and turns it up several notches. The brand describes it as “extra-concentrated, ultra-confident, and daringly bold,” and for once, the marketing copy actually delivers on its promises.

From the moment I sprayed it on my skin, I could tell this wasn’t just any other flanker. The extra dose of vanilla is immediately noticeable, but what really grabbed me was how the cassis accord playfully dances with the rum note to create something that feels both familiar and entirely new. The vanilla in the base note feels deeper, richer, and more luxurious than the original, making it less about sweetness and more about depth and sensuality.

The original, however, captivated me with its perfect balance of jasmine flowers, blackcurrant, vanilla, and woody notes – a scent that embodied modern femininity with a touch of edginess. It was love at first sniff.

The sillage and longevity are also notably improved. While the original would last about 6-8 hours on my skin, Extradose is still detectable after a full 12 hours. I’ve found myself reaching for Extradose daily since I got it, which makes me wonder if it might actually knock the original Born in Roma out of my coveted top 5 list. A fragrance would have to be truly exceptional to accomplish that, and Extradose just might be that good.

Why I love it: The evolution throughout the day is where this fragrance truly shines. The opening is bright and captivating, and as it settles, the rum accord emerges, bringing warmth and sophistication. Then, several hours later, when most fragrances would have faded to a skin scent, the vanilla extract base lingers in the background. It’s one of those scents where I know I smell damn good. And it’s like having three distinct fragrances in one bottle, each beautiful in its own right.

What makes me reach for Extradose over the original Born in Roma? Where the original feels bright and youthful, Extradose feels more mature and sophisticated. The original’s jasmine-forward composition has been replaced with a more pronounced cassis accord and that intoxicating rum note that gives it a boozy, indulgent quality. While present in the original, in Extradose it’s been amplified to create something that feels richer, warmer, and more enveloping.

Perfect pairings: One of my favorite things about the Born in Roma Donna collection is how versatile it is for layering. With Extradose, I’ve discovered some incredible combinations that elevate both fragrances.

For daytime, I’ve paired it with Diptyque’s Philosykos. The green, figgy freshness cuts through the intensity of Extradose’s vanilla and rum, creating a fascinating contrast that feels both sophisticated and playful. Just a light mist of Philosykos on pulse points followed by Extradose on clothing gives you a unique signature that evolves beautifully throughout the day.

For evening wear, I’ve become obsessed with layering Extradose with Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille. I know what you’re thinking – vanilla on vanilla might be overkill. But trust me, the spicy, tobacco notes from the Tom Ford fragrance add a smoky dimension to Extradose that transforms it into something truly sultry and perfect for night.

My final thoughts? Valentino’s Born In Roma Donna Extradose has earned its place not just in my starting lineup, but is seriously threatening to replace the original in my top 5 favorites. If you’re a fan of the original, this is absolutely worth the splurge. And if you’re new to the Born in Roma family, prepare to be converted. This is vanilla done right – sophisticated, complex, and addictive.