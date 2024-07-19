ESScent Of The Week: Indulge In A Sweet Tropical Escape With Ulyka Parfums’ ‘Nota Suga’

Blind buying a new fragrance is not for the faint of heart. Especially when the juice comes at $200-300 a pop. Thankfully, I discovered Lucky Scent, a retailer specializing in hard-to-find and exclusive perfumes, and I’ve been hooked ever since! Their range of samples allowed me to discover the joy that is Ulyka Parfums Nota Sugar and other niche fragrances without the risk of blind buying.

And because Ulyka Parfums Nota Sugar is the “it” girl pineapple scent of the summer, I couldn’t wait to get my nose on this. Let’s just say, it was worth the wait. Nota Sugar stands out as a masterpiece, and has moved up the ranks of my fragrance wardrobe.

If you like smelling tropical or simply like caramelized pineapples, Nota Sugar opens with a dazzling top note of pineapple, caramel and coconut, instantly uplifting your senses with a burst of sweet, but not too sweet goodness. The fruitiness of the fragrance sits in the opening and then as the initial sparkle begins to settle, the heart of the fragrance reveals itself with lush accords of raspberry, vanilla and a hint of almond. The base notes of tonka bean, musk and heliotrope create a warm and creamy finish that lingers on the skin, leaving a trail of irresistible allure. I’ll admit, I was a bit hesitant of the heliotrope note because it tends to lean powdery, but it’s not too prominent here which I enjoyed.

If you’re not familiar with Ulyka Parfums, or this is your first time smelling one of their scents, just know in the land of niche perfumers — they rank pretty darn high. Renowned for their meticulous attention to detail and commitment to using high-quality ingredients, each bottle of their fragrances is a testament to their dedication to creating unique and luxurious scents. The intricate blending process ensures that every note harmonizes perfectly, resulting in a fragrance that is both well-balanced and dynamic.

Now, on to the downsides. Yes, you’ll be smelling like a delicious pineapple upside down cake, but the performance is far less than stellar. For the amount, I would have hoped to get more than 3 hours of lasting power before it settles close to the skin, but alas I’m not above throwing a fragrance in my bag and touching it up throughout the day.

Why I love it: In my opinion I feel this one of the best fruity gourmands I’ve smelt in a long time, and it’s even better for us girls who love to smell edible and sweet during the summertime (though I think it’s a wearable fragrance that will be fitting all year long). I’d define this as a tropical version of Escapade Gourmande by Maison Mataha and once I put this on my skin, I literally couldn’t stop smelling my wrists all day — that’s how good this is.

Perfect pairings: Fragrance layering, or combining multiple scents to create a unique and personalized fragrance profile, can enhance and transform your overall scent experience. For example, Nota Suga‘s blend of pineapple, caramel, and coconut provides a delightful, sweet yet refreshing opening that pairs seamlessly with the rich, gourmand vanilla profile of Kayali Vanilla 28. As Nota Suga transitions to its heart notes of raspberry, vanilla, and almond, these elements are beautifully enhanced by Kayali Vanilla 28’s decadent vanilla, tonka bean, and brown sugar, creating a luxurious, multifaceted sweetness.

If you want to lean more into the tropical vibe, this also harmonizes wonderfully with the tropical and citrusy notes of Simone Andrioli Sunplosion. Sunplosion’s sun-drenched fruits and floral elements enhance the fruity sweetness and add a sun-kissed warmth.

Lastly, though not a perfume, Brown Sugar Babe’s body oils are so long lasting and moisturizing, they’ll pair well with so many different scents — including Nota Suga. The rich and decadent profile of Madame from Brown Sugar Babe combined with the lush raspberry, vanilla, and a hint of almond — I mean, chefs kiss. These accords blend seamlessly with Madame’s creamy and sophisticated notes, enhancing the gourmand elements while adding depth and complexity.