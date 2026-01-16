ESScent Of The Week: Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa 91 Is Giving Delina—Without The Delina Price

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

I’ve been testing Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa 91 Perfume Mist since it launched on December 15th, and I have thoughts. Before you hold your breath, they’re good thoughts, actually, because this is the first release from the brand that feels genuinely different from everything else in their lineup.

If you know Sol de Janeiro, you know their body mists tend to live in the same family. Sweet and warm for the most part, with their signature scents featuring a caramel-vanilla base (Cheirosa 62 and 71 both fall into this category). I own several of them, and while I like (even love) some of them, most share that similar super sweet, syrupy quality, with even the fruity-floral ones like 68 and 40 still leaning sweet. So when they announced the Rosa Collection, which is their first-ever franchise beyond the hero products, I was interested but not convinced. Was this just going to be another super sweet body mist with some rose notes?

It’s not. Cheirosa 91 is built around Rio Pink Rose, passionfruit, and honey caramel, and they’re using what they describe as “Scent Imprint Technology” to capture the fragrance. If you’re as confused as I was to what this means, it’s just that you get a rose scent that doesn’t feel heavy or old-fashioned (or like the grandma who sprayed too much perfume before church). The passionfruit gives it a bright, fruity quality that makes it wearable in warm weather, which is rare for rose fragrances. Most of them are better suited to fall and winter, but this one has summer written all over it.

Why I love it: The freshness is what sold me. Sol de Janeiro’s other body mists share this very syrupy, super sweet quality, and Cheirosa 91 breaks away from that. It’s more floral, less gourmand, and that makes it feel like an actual shift for the brand. They’re showing they can do more than one type of scent well.

I also didn’t expect the staying power. At $39 for 8 fluid ounces, I figured it would be a body mist that needs constant reapplication. But a few sprays in the morning last through most of the day with decent sillage. People have been comparing this to Parfums de Marly Delina, and while there’s definitely a similarity, this is far less harsh. Delina can be overwhelming and sharp, while Cheirosa 91 is softer and easier to wear.

To me, it smells like a cross between Burberry Her EDT and Bath & Body Works Covered in Roses. There are Delina-ish qualities to it, but it’s not a dupe and it’s nowhere close to Kayali’s Fleur Majesty Rose. It stands on its own, and for the price point, it’s an easy addition to your rotation. I’ve been throwing this in my handbag since December, and that’s the real test for me. If I’m reaching for it when I’m out, it matters.

Perfect pairings: Cheirosa 91 is excellent for layering, much like the rest of their scents. I’ve been experimenting with different combinations since I got it, and these are the ones I keep coming back to.

If you want to emphasize the honey notes, layer it with Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal. The two work beautifully together and bring out the warmer, more gourmand side of the fragrance. For more caramel, pair it with Khadlaj Cream Velvet. That combination amplifies the sweetness without tipping into too much.

When I want extra rose, I’ll add Lush Rose Jam or Chloé Eau de Parfum. Both deepen the floral aspects and make it feel more complex. If I’m after something softer and more romantic, I layer it with any white floral because it tones down the sweetness and creates a lighter effect.

The Rosa Charmosa Dewy Cream ($48, 8 fl oz) is also worth mentioning, because duh, that’s what it’s there for. Layering, of course. It’s formulated with crystal peptides and delivers 48-hour hydration with facial-grade ingredients. When you apply the cream first and then layer the Cheirosa 91 mist on top, you get the full sensory experience and the scent lasts even longer.

Final verdict: Sol de Janeiro is proving with the Rosa Collection that they can step outside their typical offerings and succeed. Cheirosa 91 is fresh, versatile, and affordable. Whether you’re looking for something new for summer or just want a wearable rose that won’t overwhelm you, this delivers.