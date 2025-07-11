ESScent Of The Week: Snif’s Swede Tooth Smells Like Grown-Up Candy (And We’re Obsessed)

When Snif announced they were bottling those viral Swedish candies into its latest scent, I’ll admit I was skeptical.

First, while I love the brand, some of their releases come off a bit gimmicky (*cough cough* — Does anyone remember Soda Snob and Slice Society?). Fun and creative, yes. But still gimmicky, if you ask me. Besides, how do you capture something as specific as those viral TikTok candy hauls in a 30ml bottle?

Anyway, back to the scent—because whew, they’ve absolutely proved me wrong. And it turns out they absolutely nailed it with Swede Tooth, and I’m completely obsessed.

This latest drop from their cult-favorite Secret Menu launched on June 3rd, and there’s a reason the fragrance community has been talking about it (shoutout to #FragranceTok for always keeping me in the loop on the latest). It was made for the gottegris (aka the sweet tooth), and I mean… it delivers. Like, dangerously so.

The opening is absolutely shocking in the best way possible. Those vibrant watermelon, raspberry, and candy sugar notes hit you immediately, and it’s so realistic that you’ll swear someone just opened a bag of gummies next to you. If you’ve ever had those watermelon slice candies — not Sour Patch, but the big red ones with that little strip of green and white on the edge, all covered in sugar — this smells exactly like the air inside that bag when you first open it.

But here’s where Swede Tooth really surprised me: you would think a candy fragrance would be juvenile, but it’s not at all. As it settles on your skin, the fragrance evolves beautifully into something more refined and wearable. Those smooth layers of violet, cedarwood, and musk come through to give it a sophisticated finish that keeps it from smelling like a high school girl who just bought her first fragrance (though, there’s an audience for that girl here too!).

Why I love it: This has become my go-to fragrance when I’m rushing out the door and can’t decide what to wear. It works for almost any occasion and always gets compliments (and if you’re into fragrances, you know there is no better compliment than “you smell good”). I’ve had several people ask what I’m wearing when I have this on, and one friend perfectly described it as “that sexy candy perfume,” which really captures the essence of everything they were trying to accomplish here, in my opinion.

What really impressed me was how well this performs throughout the day. I’ve worn it running errands, going to brunch, and then stopping by a day party, and I could still catch whiffs of it on my skin hours later (mind you, this was all in one day!). For a sweet, fruity fragrance, that kind of staying power is remarkable.

The scent stays pretty consistent to me, with lots of watermelon and the candied violet undertones that give it a distinctly feminine feel. It’s definitely a gourmand that makes a statement, so you need to be prepared for that level of sweetness. The projection is strong for the first hour or so, then it settles closer to the skin but maintains that gummy candy character beautifully.

I’ve been wearing it for the past month or so and it handles heat surprisingly well, but I’m curious to see how it performs in cooler months. Something tells me that sugary warmth would be perfect for those gray winter days when you need something cheerful and comforting.

Perfect pairings: Since Swede Tooth has that gorgeous evolution from candy-sweet opening to a more sophisticated musk and cedarwood base, I’ve been experimenting with layering combinations that play up different aspects of the fragrance.

Kayali’s Vanilla 28 has become my favorite pairing (I mean, can you go wrong pairing Vanilla 28 with anything?) because the warm vanilla and amber woods create a beautiful foundation that makes the watermelon and raspberry notes feel more luxurious. Since Swede Tooth already has that musk base, the vanilla adds creaminess without competing with the existing woody notes.

For something more accessible (i.e. budget friendly because we’re trying to save some coins), The Body Shop White Musk layered underneath gives Swede Tooth a clean, skin-like base that lets the candy notes really come through. The musk in both fragrances creates a seamless blend that feels like one cohesive scent rather than two competing ones.

If you want to amplify the gourmand aspect, Commodity Gold (that molten amber and vanilla combination) creates this rich, warm foundation that makes the whole thing feel like expensive candy. The amber plays beautifully with Swede Tooth’s cedarwood base.

The trick is to apply your base fragrance first, let it settle for about ten minutes, then add Swede Tooth as your top note. The candy elements stay bright and playful while the underlying fragrance gives it more complexity and staying power.

Final verdict: At $65 for 30ml, it’s positioned right in that sweet spot where it feels special but not completely out of reach. And honestly? I fear I’ve become completely obsessed with this scent. It’s a perfect addition to my rotation, and I have a feeling it’s going to be one of those bottles I reach for constantly.