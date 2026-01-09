ESScent Of The Week: Skylar’s Double Dates Is Proof That Smelling Like Dessert Never Goes Out Of Style

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

I’ve never been one to gatekeep a good fragrance.

So just know that when I say Skylar’s Double Dates has been living rent-free in my mind (and on my wrists) since October, I’m not BSing you.

When Love Island USA’s Leah Kateb was named Skylar’s Chief Creative Officer and “Refounder,” I was curious to see what she’d create. Especially because the hype around her announcement was all I saw that week (and subsequent weeks after) on #FragranceTok. After all, she’s the one who made Lush’s Sticky Dates go super viral last year, so expectations were high. And Double Dates? Well, as her first order of business in this new role, it delivered in the best way possible (to me at least).

The first thing you need to know about this fragrance is that it smells exactly how you’d imagine if you cracked open a fresh date: caramely, slightly boozy, and hyper-sweet. If you’ve ever had a Medjool date, you’ll immediately recognize the scent. That sticky, almost rum-like sweetness hits you right away, mixed with brown sugar and toffee notes that make you want to take another sniff just to confirm what you’re smelling is actually perfume and not dessert.

While the opening is intensely sweet (and I mean intensely) the scent starts to shift as it settles on your skin. After about twenty minutes, the boozy date note starts to mellow out, and you get more of a warm vanilla brown sugar residue that feels much more wearable. The cocoa butter and sandalwood in the base give it this fluffy, comforting quality that keeps it from being one-dimensional.

Why I love it: I’m going to be honest with you. When I first sprayed Double Dates, my immediate thought was “this is a lot.” The sweetness was almost overwhelming, and I wasn’t sure if I could pull it off during the day. But the more I wore it, the more I understood why the gourmand girls are obsessed. There’s something about smelling edible when you already look like a snack that just turns things up a notch. It’s inspired by Leah’s Middle Eastern heritage, and you can tell this was a deeply personal creation. The date note feels authentic, not synthetic or fake like some gourmands can smell.

What really won me over is how it transforms throughout wear. Yes, the projection isn’t beast mode (this is Skylar, after all), but that actually works in its favor. By the time it dries down, it becomes this intimate skin scent that smells like warm vanilla and brown sugar with just a hint of that toffee sweetness lingering underneath. It’s the kind of fragrance where you’ll catch whiffs of it on yourself hours later and think, “wait, what am I wearing again?”

The fact that it’s crafted with Skylar’s clean beauty standards (vegan, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and safe for sensitive skin) is just the cherry on top. Or should I say, the date on top? Because finally, we have a gourmand fragrance that doesn’t smell like plastic or play dough or have that harsh alcohol note that makes you want to scrub it off immediately.

Perfect pairings: Double Dates really as a layering piece, especially if you find the opening too sweet on its own. I’ve been experimenting with different combinations, and I have to share a few favorites that have completely changed how I wear this fragrance.

If you want to lean fully into the gourmand moment, spritz Ariana Grande Cloud underneath Double Dates. The praline and vanilla in Cloud amplify that fluffy, sweet quality in the drydown, making you smell like the most delicious cloud of brown sugar and marshmallow. It’s a bit much, but on days when I want to smell outrageously good, this is my go-to combo.

For something a bit more sexy (I know gourmands can sometimes smell juvenile to some), I’ve been pairing Double Dates with Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club. I know, I know, it sounds like a unique pairing, but trust me on this one. The tobacco and vanilla in Jazz Club add this smoky, almost cognac-like depth to the dates that makes the whole thing smell incredibly luxurious. It’s giving upscale lounge vibes meets dessert bar, and I’m here for it.

And the one that surprised me the most was layering it over Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist. It creates a tropical-meets-Middle-Eastern dessert vibe that’s perfect for when I’m missing summer. The pistachio and salted caramel notes in Brazilian Crush play so well with the dates and toffee that it feels like a completely new fragrance. Plus, both have moderate longevity, so layering them gives you better staying power throughout the day.

Final verdict: Skylar’s Double Dates is not for everyone, and I think that’s what makes it special. This is a fragrance for people who love sweet, unapologetically indulgent scents and aren’t afraid to smell like dessert. If you prefer fresh, clean, or subtle fragrances, this probably isn’t going to be your vibe. But if you’re someone who lights gourmand candles, orders the sweetest drink on the menu, and thinks smelling edible is the ultimate compliment? You need this in your collection.

The longevity is probably my only real complaint. You’ll need to reapply throughout the day if you want that scent bubble to last, which is pretty standard for Skylar perfumes. But at $90 for 50ml or $30 for the 10ml travel spray, it’s not going to break the bank to carry it in your bag for touch-ups. And honestly? I’d rather keep a fragrance I actually love in my bag and reapply it than deal with something that lasts forever but smells just okay.

Double Dates marks an exciting new chapter for Skylar, and if this is what Leah Kateb is bringing to the table as their Chief Creative Officer, I’m excited to see what comes next. For now, this is the fragrance I’ll be reaching for on cozy nights in, date nights out, and anytime I want to smell like the most delicious version of myself.