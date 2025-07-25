ESScent Of The Week: Skinpotion's Island Muse Is The Tropical Escape Your Summer Needs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Summer fragrance season has officially arrived, and Skinpotion‘s new Summer Collection is giving me all the tropical vacation vibes I need right now (because let’s be real, we could all use a beach escape).

The brand dropped three stunning scents on July 4th – Island Muse, R+R, and Ray of Light – and honestly, I’ve been rotating through them daily because each one captures a different scent for each of my summer moods.

Let me start with Island Muse, which immediately became my favorite from this collection. The moment I saw those notes – pomegranate, soursop, guinep, grapefruit, vanilla, sun-warmed musk, and agarwood – I knew this was going to be my star player. Because if there is one thing about Kimberly in the summer, she is going to smell sweet and delicious. And wow, did it deliver on this scent profile.

Island Muse reminds me of walking through a Saturday farmer’s market, and you’re surrounded by all of the amazing fresh fruit. You know when you smell the sweetness from perfectly ripe produce? Yes, that smell. It’s sweet and juicy with just the right amount of musk to give it that sophisticated edge that keeps it from being too juvenile.

Why I love it: There’s something about Island Muse that instantly makes me feel like I’m on an island beach vacation (hence, the name). Founder Ray Anthony perfectly captured the inspiration behind this scent when he shared that it came from childhood memories of visiting his parents’ homeland – those moments of eating freshly cut tropical fruit, feeling the island breeze, and swimming under a full moon. That emotional connection translates beautifully into the fragrance itself. The fruity musk combination feels like liquid sunshine, and the way the soursop and pomegranate blend with that subtle agarwood base creates this incredible depth that keeps me reaching for it again and again. Plus, my skin feels incredibly soft and smooth after applying it, which is exactly what you want from a body oil. Not to mention, did I mention the insane glow? Hello.

Perfect pairings: When it comes to layering, Island Muse works beautifully with several pieces in my fragrance wardrobe. I’ve been pairing it with Queen of Silk when I want something really luxurious and rich, and surprisingly it layers well with Aventus for Her too. But what I’ve really been enjoying is how it plays with The Body Shop White Musk – that clean, soft musk doesn’t compete with Island Muse’s sun-warmed musk and actually enhances the tropical feel. I also tried it with Bond No. 9 Greenwich Village recently, which has this gorgeous tropical pineapple accord that creates an amazing fruit cocktail effect with the pomegranate and soursop. Of course, it’s absolutely beautiful on its own when you want those fruit notes to be the star of the show.

The other two scents in this collection are equally impressive. R+R delivers on its promise of being a “soft, coastal dream” with that gorgeous Calabrian bergamot opening that feels like breathing in ocean air. The sea salt and ocean mint create this incredibly fresh, clean vibe that’s perfect for those days when you want to feel effortlessly put-together. Meanwhile, Ray of Light has become my go-to for that soft, radiant energy – the iris and violet combination is simply beautiful, and the clean vanilla musk base makes it incredibly wearable.

What I love most about Skinpotion as a brand is their commitment to creating products that truly nourish your skin while delivering incredible fragrance. Founded by Ray Anthony Benitez, the brand has been developing its formulas for nearly a decade, with a focus on botanical extracts that replenish and maintain the skin’s natural balance. Each formula feels luxurious and works double duty because you’re getting the amazing scent payoff plus skincare benefits, which makes these body oils feel like such a smart investment.

All three fragrances are available in both Revitalizing Body Oil and Luminous Body Milk formulations, giving you options depending on your preference and skin needs. The longevity on these is impressive too, especially for body oils. I find myself getting compliments hours after application, which tells me the sillage and projection are exactly where they need to be.

If you’re looking to add some serious summer magic to your fragrance rotation, this collection delivers three distinct moods that cover all your warm weather needs. R+R for those relaxing escape moments, Island Muse for fun tropical adventures, and Ray of Light for that soft, glowing sunshine-from-within feeling. Trust me, you’ll want to grab all three because each one brings something special to the table.