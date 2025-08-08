ESScent Of The Week: Rare Beauty’s Rare Eau de Parfum Is The Perfect Everyday Gourmand

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty announced they were venturing into fragrance, I’ll admit I was curious but cautious.

Of course, I love SG and the Rare Beauty brand as a whole, but sometimes when celebrities expand into perfume it can be hit or miss (with often more hits than misses — but I won’t name any names!), and I wasn’t sure what to expect from their first fragrance venture. But after getting my nose on Rare Eau de Parfum, I must say, color me impressed!

Now as a certified gourmand girlie, I know a thing or two about this scent profile, which is probably why I loved it so much. The first spray opens with caramel and pistachio, and that combinations is creamy and nutty in the best way possible. There’s pink pepper in there too that gives it a little kick without being overwhelming. As it develops on your skin, you get this really nice progression that feels cozy but polished at the same time.

The middle notes are where you get a combination of vanilla and ginger combo that work really well together (thankfully, because sometimes I don’t love ginger notes in my fragrances). You get that warmth from the ginger but the vanilla keeps it smooth. I can smell the cocoa beans too, but only faintly. It’s more like a background note that adds depth. When it dries down, the sandalwood comes through with these skin-like musks that make the whole thing feel more grown-up and less dessert-y.

Why I love it: First, what won me over first was how Rare approached this launch with the same thoughtful intention they bring to their makeup line.The bottle design prioritizes accessibility, developed in partnership with certified hand therapists (!!!) to ensure comfortable use for people with dexterity challenges. It’s the first time I had heard of this kind of inclusivity in beauty, let alone a fragrance brand.

The global sourcing impressed me also. The pink pepper is from Australia, ginger from Nigeria, upcycled cocoa beans from West Africa, sandalwood from New Caledonia, and tonka beans from Venezuela. Each ingredient brings its own character to the blend, creating complexity that reveals itself over time.

But what also draws me to Rare Eau de Parfum is how wearable it manages to be despite its gourmand classification. This fragrance walks that fine line between cozy and professional beautifully. So far I’ve had the opportunity to wear this to the dentist’s office, an evening dinner, and to the gym, and each time I felt like it adapts seamlessly.

Probably because the vanilla here feels airy rather than heavy, which makes all the difference in versatility. Where some gourmands can feel like you’re wearing dessert on your skin, this one has a musky quality that keeps it grounded. The pistachio note becomes more prominent in the dry down, adding a creamy nuttiness that pairs gorgeously with the sandalwood base.

I also appreciate the longevity—it genuinely lasts around 6-8 hours on my skin. The projection is moderate, creating that perfect “your skin but better” scent bubble that we all know and love. If you also loves gourmands but wants something office-appropriate, this hits the sweet spot perfectly.

Perfect pairings: Now I know what you’re probably thinking, “if it’s so good, then why would I want to layer it?” But that’s what the Rare Beauty team actually intended it for. With these release they also offer their own layering balms in Amber Vanilla, Floral Peony Blossom, and Fresh Bergamot, which are specifically designed to complement the main fragrance. The Amber Vanilla intensifies the cozy factor, while the Fresh Bergamot adds a citrusy brightness that makes it perfect for daytime wear.

Outside of the layering balms, pairing the Rare EDP with other fragrance combinations takes this one to new heights. For a deeper, more sensual evening version, I loved pairing it with Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille. The tobacco and spice notes complement the ginger beautifully while amplifying the vanilla base.

I found that layering it with Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk added a creamy coconut element that plays beautifully with the pistachio and vanilla. For those who want to lean into the gourmand aspect, Viktor & Rolf Bonbon layered underneath creates this incredible caramel-vanilla combination that amplifies the dessert-like qualities.

Final verdict: At $68 for 50ml, Rare Eau de Parfum offers solid value for a niche-quality fragrance. If you’re someone who gravitates toward gourmands but wants something that won’t overwhelm, this feels like a safe blind buy. It’s approachable enough for fragrance newcomers while offering the depth that perfume enthusiasts will appreciate.