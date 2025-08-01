ESScent Of The Week: Prada’s Most Polarizing Fragrance Might Be Its Best Yet

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

I’ve been wearing Prada Paradoxe Radical Essence for the past few weeks, and I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t already have some thoughts. It’s the $205 fragrance that has #FragranceTok divided (some love it, others really don’t) and while I fall into the love camp, I get why it’s polarizing.

Created by three influential noses — Shyamala Maisondieu, Nadège le Garlantezec, and Antoine Maisondieu — this flanker takes the Paradoxe DNA into daring new territory, delivering an intensity the original never quite reached. Prada itself describes it as a “floral woody gourmand that pushes boundaries,” which you be may be thinking, “what does that even mean?,” but once you get your nose on it, you’ll completely understand.

Why I love it: I get it, I get it. This fragrance is… different. Especially if you’ve long been a fan of the Prada Paradoxe original, as well as its flankers. But for me, the opening is where this fragrance really shows its personality that sets it apart from the others, and takes it to “must-have” status (or at the very least, “must-smell” status on your next trip to Sephora because this is not blind-buy safe).

Before even getting into the notes, I’ll say that this one strikes me as a winter fragrance that landed at the wrong time.

The bright neroli and orange flower absolute notes hit you first, and they come out loud and proud. Some people will find this overwhelming, but I love how unapologetic it is. At first whiff, it’s refreshing because you know they were on to something that doesn’t try to play it safe, which we know most designer fragrances tend to do.

Now, to truly enjoy this one, you’ve got to forget everything you think you know about the salted pistachio accord. This isn’t what you’d think about, if you were in for your next dessert-counter gourmand. When I close my eyes and really focus on what I’m smelling, I get warm graham crackers fresh from the oven mixed with gorgeous florals. Now had I ever imagined I’d be smelling that combination together and actually like it? Probably not, but for me, it’s a bit cozy without being cloying and sophisticated without being stuffy.

The dry down on Radical Essence is really where you should give this one a chance. The creamy sandalwood base creates this velvety finish that just wraps around you like a cashmere scarf (hence why I said the timing on this release was a bit off). It’s warm, it’s sensual, and it lasts for hours without becoming headache-inducing.

What really sets this apart from other flankers is how it maintains that Paradoxe DNA while being completely its own thing. The floral backbone is unmistakably there, but the salty-sweet pistachio element gives it this unique character that I haven’t experienced in other fragrances. It’s familiar yet surprising, which is exactly what a good flanker should accomplish.

Perfect pairings: The neroli and orange blossom opening makes this perfect for layering with citrus-forward scents. I’ve tried pairing it with Jo Malone’s Nectarine Blossom & Honey because the peachy sweetness amplifies those biscuity notes while the honey bridges beautifully with the salted pistachio. It’s like wearing a warm fruit tart.

For something more unexpected, try it with Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa ’62. I know it sounds odd, but the pistachio and caramel combination creates a sophisticated gourmand blend that’s way more interesting than either fragrance alone. The salted element in Radical Essence keeps the sweetness from becoming too much.

If you want to play up the sandalwood base, layer it with something like Le Labo’s Santal 33 or even Diptyque’s Tam Dao. The creamy sandalwood in Radical Essence pairs beautifully with more traditional sandalwood compositions, creating this rich, woody cocoon that feels expensive and cozy at the same time. The florals still peek through, but you get this incredible depth that lasts all day.

Prada Paradoxe Radical Essence might not be for everyone, and that’s perfectly fine. But for those of us who appreciate a fragrance that takes risks and delivers something genuinely different, this one hits all the right notes. It’s available now at Prada-Beauty.com and Sephora.com, and honestly? I think it’s going to age like fine wine once people realize what they’ve been sleeping on.