ESScent Of The Week: Portofino '97 Is Every Bit As Posh As Your Favorite Spice Girl

Welcome to ESScent — a weekly fragrance series, where we tantalize your senses with the latest scents and swoon-worthy launches. From floral fantasies to sultry musks, we’re here to guide you through the ever-evolving landscape of perfumery, ensuring you’re always one step ahead in the scent game. Get ready to embark on a fragrant journey that celebrates the beauty, power, and individuality of Black women through the art of scent.

When I heard about Portofino ’97 by Victoria Beckham Beauty, I knew I had to get my hands on it.

After all, when your favorite Spice Girl — who is also a style and beauty icon — drops a fragrance, you’ll know it will not only be high quality but every bit as luxurious (and spicy) as her. I’ve always admired how Victoria Beckham seamlessly blends sophistication with a touch of edge, and I was curious to see if this fragrance would live up to the legacy she’s created in fashion and beauty.

Not to mention, the nose behind this is Jérôme Epinette, a renowned French perfumer, who has also created scents for some of my favorite fragrance houses such as Byredo.

This incredibly complex fragrance is like a bottled Italian summer—sophisticated, sun-drenched, and effortlessly chic. Think yachts on the Amalfi Coast while you’re sunbathing and soaked in body oil (she also has an accompanying oil to this scent, by the way). The fragrance opens with a burst of Calabrian bergamot and black pepper that immediately transports you to the cobbled streets of Portofino. The bergamot provides a fresh, citrusy brightness, while the black pepper adds a subtle spicy kick, creating a lively and invigorating introduction.

As it settles, the heart of the fragrance reveals a blend of amber and incense, which may be a bit masculine for some, but I loved it. In fact, in my opinion, this is where Portofino ’97 truly shines. The amber gives it a warm, resinous depth, while the incense adds a smoky, almost meditative quality. It’s a rich and luxurious combination that feels both timeless and modern, echoing the tranquil, sun-soaked afternoons by the Ligurian Sea.

Finally, the dry down introduces the earthy tones of vetiver and patchouli. The vetiver adds a green, woody note that grounds the fragrance, while the patchouli gives it a touch of earthy sweetness. Together, they create a lasting impression that is both sensual and serene—a perfect representation of the peaceful allure of a Portofino sunset.

Victoria Beckham has always been known for her meticulous attention to detail, and Portofino ’97 is no exception. While the scent itself is stunning, it’s the story behind it that makes it even more special. Beckham has spoken about her love for Portofino, a place she frequently visits with her family, and how this fragrance was inspired by her memories of summers spent in the Italian Riviera. The beginning of her love story with David Beckham, this is her personal love letter to a place that holds a special place in her heart, and you can feel that passion in every spritz.

Why I love it: Portofino ’97 is everything I hoped it would be—elegant, sophisticated, and filled with personal touches that make it feel truly special. The bottle is stunning, and at the price point, was beast mode on my skin. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Victoria Beckham or just looking for a new signature scent, Portofino ’97 is a fragrance that’s well worth adding to your collection.

Perfect pairings: If you’re like me and love to experiment with layering fragrances, Portofino ’97 is a versatile gem that pairs beautifully with several scents. For a touch of added warmth, try layering it with Tom Ford Soleil Blanc. The coconut and ylang-ylang in Soleil Blanc add a lush, tropical vibe that complements the citrus and floral notes of Portofino ’97. If you’re looking for something with a bit more depth, Le Labo Santal 33 is a fantastic choice—the sandalwood and cardamom bring out the woody notes in Portofino ’97, making it perfect for a cozy evening.

For a more playful twist, consider pairing it with Jo Malone Orange Blossom. The additional orange blossom enhances the freshness of Portofino ’97, creating a bright, uplifting scent that’s perfect for daytime wear.