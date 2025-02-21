ESScent Of The Week: Is PHLUR’s Golden Rule 2025’s Most Coveted Fragrance?

PHLUR’s journey in clean fragrances started in 2015 with a simple mission: bring transparency and sustainability to perfumery.

Their newest creation, Golden Rule EDP, has exploded across TikTok (like many of their other launches), proving just that — clean fragrances can deliver both sophistication and sensuality. The brand’s commitment to ingredient transparency and sustainable practices has earned them a devoted following (including this editor), making Golden Rule one of the most anticipated launches of the year.

Priced at $99 for 50ml, Golden Rule stands strong among luxury fragrances without the luxury price tag. I’d initially heard murmurs online that this reminded other fragrance enthusiasts of Prada Paradoxe or YSL’s Black Opium, but I must admit, I don’t pick it up with my nose. Golden Rule has its own unique character, which puts it in a class of its own (though I can say, if you are a fan of Prada Paradoxe, I could see you liking this one as well. I just wouldn’t consider it to be a dupe — a distant relative rather).

The packaging also mirrors Phlur’s philosophy: a minimalist glass bottle with recycled materials that looks elegant on any vanity.

The first spray was a sophisticated blend of mandarin and pink pepper. As it begins to dry down, the golden pear is inviting and has a warmth that almost wants to draw you in closer. Then you get to the heart of it all, which is filled with orange flower water and jasmine blossom, intertwined with creamy coconut milk. It’s everything that’s nostalgic and fresh. I’ve worn this fragrance everywhere over the past couple of weeks – an early morning flight, dinner date, weekend errands and even to the gym. Admittedly, it shifts beautifully with each setting and is never overbearing (and if it had been, no one has told me!). During a particularly cold day — and I must say they’ve been pretty bitter lately on the East Coast — the florals were just what I needed to remind me that warmer days are ahead. In closed settings, like the airplane I just referenced, the coconut milk note stays closer to the skin, creating this subtle professional aura that never overwhelmed other passengers.

As I was reflecting on my love for this brand, what fascinates me the most is how PHLUR managed to achieve the complexity of Golden Rule (and their other fan favorites like Vanilla Skin and Missing Person), but still maintains their popularity, all while maintaining their clean formulation standards. They’ve replaced traditional synthetic musks with sustainable alternatives that actually perform better on skin. The benzoin and sandalwood in the base aren’t just beautiful, but they’re responsibly sourced through partnerships that set new industry standards.

As far as longevity, Golden Rule lasted through a full 8-hour day, including a workout, but I must say, once I showered the scent was gone (which is totally normal!). The scent was still detectable on my jacket three days later however.

Why I love it: Admittedly, I approached this TikTok-viral fragrance with skepticism. I didn’t know if this would be another love for me, the way I feel about Strawberry Letter or Father Figure. And while it didn’t live up to either of those fragrances to me, this was a strong contender. While wear testing, I discovered Golden Rule‘s depth and longevity and throughout the day, the scent evolves beautifully. The jasmine and orange flower notes remain present without overwhelming, while coconut milk adds modern creaminess. Yesterday I caught hints of amber I hadn’t noticed before, and the vanilla cream base feels different each time it mingles with my skin chemistry. It’s absolutely worth a buy if you don’t have anything comparable in your collection.

Perfect pairings: Golden Rule plays exceptionally well with others. For date night, this one calls for a touch of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Gentle Fluidity Gold, which amplifies the warmth beautifully, while during the day you can layer it with Byredo’s Mojave Ghost to enhance the floral notes. Tom Ford’s Vanille Fatale creates an intense evening combination, while Clean Reserve’s Skin offers a subtle your-skin-but-better effect (perfect for the gym or on a plane). Just remember to apply the heavier scent first and let Golden Rule be the finishing touch.

While many TikTok-viral fragrances fade into obscurity, Golden Rule has maintained its momentum through genuine word-of-mouth praise. It’s proving that clean formulations can deliver the sophistication and complexity fragrance lovers demand. And the fact that they’ve achieved this at a mid-range price point while maintaining ethical sourcing feels like truly something special.