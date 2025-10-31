ESScent Of The Week: PHLUR Cherry Stem Is The Dark, Sultry Cherry Fragrance Taking Over Fall

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

I have a problem.

I’m a cherry scent collector, and it’s honestly getting a little ridiculous at this point. Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry (and Electric Cherry) sits on my vanity next to 7 Virtues Cherry Ambition, Escada Cherry in the Air (real fragrance lovers remember this one) and YSL Black Opium Red. Not to mention, I’ve got Kayali’s Love Fest Burning Cherry mini tucked in my travel bag, and there are at least three others I’m forgetting right now. So when PHLUR announced Cherry Stem, their newest eau de parfum, I told myself I absolutely did not need another cherry fragrance. I was firm about it. I was disciplined!

That lasted about 48 hours.

Because one, anything Phlur puts out, of course I need it (that team is working over there!), and two, not all cherry scents are created equal. For example, where Lost Cherry leans boozy and Cherry Ambition brings the spice, PHLUR’s take on cherry walks a line between juicy and dark. Perfumer Clément Gavarry created a scent that he likely wanted to “smell like trouble,” and I mean that as the highest compliment. The $99 price point feels right for what you’re getting: a 50ml bottle of sultry and dark cherry juice. And I love it!

In the opening spray you’ll get black cherry and orange brandy, and yes, it’s very cherry at first. But think a deep, dark cherry and not anything candy-sweet or medicinal (again, there’s a fine line here, because I know that’s why some people don’t actually like cherry). There’s a tartness that adds to its profile, and then, as it settles on your skin, the plum nectar and sugared jasmine kind of sneak in like, “hey girl.” The dry down brings in the ebony woods and soft leather notes, grounding all that fruit into something surprisingly sophisticated. PHLUR’s founder Chriselle Lim calls it “enticing, dark, and a little mysterious,” and honestly, she nailed it.

Bringing it back to Escada Cherry in the Air like I mentioned above, there’s a moment when you first spray Cherry Stem that’ll give you those vibes. But where Cherry in the Air is a bit more bright and nostalgic, this one is a bit darker and moodier.

Why I love it: Well besides the obvious love of cherry, I love the addition of the plum coming through, mixed with jasmine, making it different than other scents I’ve tested. Many try to give Lost Cherry dupe (sorry, not sorry for saying this), why this one is doing something else entirely.

Performance-wise, I’m getting solid wear time. Four, maybe five hours before it really sits close to the skin. The first couple hours it’s definitely present, not room-filling, but people notice when you walk by, which is kind of the sweet spot for me. Also like the rest of the PHLUR lineup, the bottle are pretty and have the convenience of the magnetic cap. That matters less than what’s inside obviously, but PHLUR always does nice packaging.

The versatility surprised me though. I bought this thinking it would be my “going out” scent, something for evenings and special occasions. And it works for that, don’t get me wrong. But I’ve also reached for it on a random Tuesday when I’m just going to run an errand.

Perfect pairings: Okay, so if you layer fragrances—and Cherry Stem is actually really good for this—I’ve been playing around with some combinations that work.

The easiest one is pairing it with something vanilla. I’ve been using Kayali Vanilla 28 underneath, and the vanilla brings out that caramel note in the base while giving it a creamy quality. It’s cozy but still has that edge from the cherry and leather. If you want to go woodier (and maybe a little sexier), try it with Le Labo Santal 33. The sandalwood pulls out the ebony woods in Cherry Stem and tones down some of the sweetness, so you end up with something that reads more unisex and a little less fruit-forward. Perfect for fall.

If you want to lean into the dark fruit thing, Byredo Bal d’Afrique layered with Cherry Stem is gorgeous. The violet and citrus in Bal d’Afrique complements the orange brandy opening, and you get this really nice fruity-floral-woody combination. And because Cherry Stem has that leather accord, it actually layers well with cleaner scents too. Something like Glossier You or even PHLUR’s own Missing Person underneath gives you that soft skin-scent base with Cherry Stem sitting on top.

Cherry Stem is $99, available now on PHLUR’s website. If you’ve been looking for a cherry scent that’s different from what you already own, or if you just want something that feels a little mysterious (as the founder Christine Lims says) for fall, try this one. I’m glad curiosity won.