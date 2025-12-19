ESScent Of The Week: Why Phlur’s Afterglow Might Be The Next ‘It Girl’ Fragrance

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

There’s never been a Phlur fragrance I didn’t love. Well, actually, maybe Missing Person, but that’s another story for another day (I’m sorry, I just didn’t understand the hype).

So when Afterglow landed on my desk, I knew I was in good hands. And honey, this one? She delivered.

When I first sprayed it, it instantly gave Ariana Grande Cloud. It shares a similar DNA of that soft, pillowy sweetness that Cloud has, particularly in the opening. But once it settles into your skin for about twenty minutes, it goes in a completely different direction. The sandalwood and amber start coming through, and the Cloud comparison disappears completely. What you’re left with is something that smells like your skin, but just warmer.

What really comes through for me is the ambrette and that light coconut foam, with soft citrus notes that peek in and out throughout the wear. Honestly? I don’t get much lavender even though it’s supposed to be in the heart. What I do smell is something that kept reminding me of another fragrance (I know, I know, another comparison) but I couldn’t quite place it… until the drydown. That’s when it hit me—Afterglow reminders me of Vanilla Powder. You know that cozy, soft, warm-but-not-too-sweet smell that just feels like the best version of your skin? That’s exactly what this is.

Perfumer Clément Gavarry created this one, and Phlur describes it as “sunlight clinging to skin.” I get it, though the timing of this release is particularly interesting given we’re headed into winter weather, and I tend to lean towards, heavier scents. With this one, there’s a golden, glowy quality to it that makes you feel warm even though it’s been absolutely freezing outside lately, which I’ve appreciated. It’s one of those fragrances where you spray it, go on about your day, and then hours later catch a whiff and remember “oh right, I’m wearing perfume.”

Why I love it: Here’s what I keep coming back to as I’ve been testing out Afterglow: it’s just genuinely pleasant to wear. And sometimes that’s really all you need to love (or strongly like) a fragrance. The citrus and coconut in the opening gives you a little brightness before everything settles into this really soft, almost powdery vanilla situation that I can’t get enough of. The sandalwood and amber keep it from going too sweet, which I appreciate because I don’t always want to smell like a cupcake (even though I do love a good gourmand).

The longevity is solid too. I sprayed this in the morning and could still catch whiffs of it on my wrists by mid-afternoon. It’s not going to last all day and into the night, but for a fragrance this soft and intimate, that’s actually perfect (and I’ve never been opposed to carrying a scent in my bag so I can reapply it throughout the day). It sits close to your skin, and people only really notice it when they get close. And when they do? They’re going to ask what you’re wearing.

Perfect pairings: If you want to lean into that vanilla-powder softness, I’ve been layering Afterglow with Commodity Milk. The marshmallow and tonka in Milk amplify that cozy, almost edible quality without making it too sweet. Together they create this really beautiful skin scent that feels like the warmest hug.

When I want something a little more interesting, I’ll spray Lush Vanillary underneath. The jasmine and tonka bean add this slightly floral depth that plays really well with Afterglow’s sandalwood base. It makes the whole thing smell richer and more complex while keeping that soft, intimate feeling.

And here’s one that surprised me the most (and hear me out, because it may seem a bit strange). Layering it with Ellis Brooklyn Miami Nectar brings out the coconut and apricot notes in a way I didn’t expect. I actually paired these two (ironically) while I was in Miami for Art Basel, and it just felt like the right combo. The pineapple and frangipani add this tropical brightness that makes Afterglow feel sunnier and more playful in the opening, while still settling into that same warm, cozy drydown.

Final verdict: Afterglow from Phlur is going to be the new it girl, I’m calling it now. At $99 for 50ml or $32 for the travel size, it’s one of those fragrances that feels way more expensive than it is. If you’re into warm, cozy scents that feel personal and intimate, you need to try this.