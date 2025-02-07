ESScent Of The Week: Almond, But Make It Rich — Why Valaya Exclusif Is Worth Every Penny Of Its $410 Price Tag

Listen. I’ve smelled a lot of perfumes. Like, a lot. And most of them? They’re forgettable. “Great gowns, beautiful gowns” in the words of my good sis and soror, Aretha Franklin. But then there are those rare moments when a fragrance stops you in your tracks —and Parfums de Marly’s Valaya Exclusif is one of those times. And I know people say that all the time, but hear me out.

Parfums de Marly isn’t new to this, they’re true to it. Their breakthrough feminine fragrance, Delina, became more than a perfume—it damn there broke the internet. It resonated with people who understood that fragrance is never just about smelling good. It’s about feeling something.

The epitome of clean girl, but make it sexy and creamy, Valaya Exclusif continues this legacy, but with a depth that’s different from the original that feels almost provocative. Drawing inspiration from the minimalist court dress of the late 18th century, the fragrance is a nuanced exploration of femininity—structured yet sensual, refined yet raw.

Its technical composition showcases a careful craftsmanship that goes beyond simple sensory pleasure. Valaya has more aldehydes and is more airy and clean, leaning towards more like a bubble bath clean, whereas this one, Valaya Exclusif, is more silky and creamy, with the note of almond (velvety almond, at that), which you get in the first spray. As it begins to settle, the scent projects extremely well with those top notes of velvety almond and bergamot mandarin hitting your nose in a way that is both soft and bright, without screaming or being screechy.

As the fragrance develops, heart notes of orange blossom and white flowers introduce a powdery complexity that goes beyond just generic floral notes. And then it’s the base notes where Valaya Exclusif truly distinguishes itself. Akigalawood, sandalwood, ambroxan, and vanilla elevate this one from its predecessor, making it great for elevated events, such as date nights or a special night out.

Why I love it: When I first sprayed Valaya Exclusif, I wasn’t prepared for how it would make me feel. This is the kind of scent that changes your entire energy. Some days, I want to feel soft and understated. Other days, I want to walk into a room and smell like a rich b*tch. This fragrance does both. It’s versatile like that—complex, layered, unapologetic. The almond and vanilla aren’t sweet in a juvenile way; they’re rich, grown, sophisticated.

Perfect pairings: Layering fragrances isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s about understanding chemistry, mood, and honestly—having the confidence to experiment. With Valaya Exclusif, I’ve found you can layer it and create some serious fragrance magic. Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Gentle Fluidity Gold, for example, has a warm complexity that makes the almond notes sing. Le Labo’s Santal 33 on the other hand is my wild card. It’s woody, a bit mysterious, and adds this depth that makes people lean in closer. Byredo’s Mojave Ghost is for those days when you want something ethereal, almost intangible. It’s like adding a whisper to an already compelling conversation. For those seeking ultimate depth, Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille brings a rich, spicy warmth that transforms Valaya Exclusif into something entirely unexpected—like a cashmere sweater on a crisp autumn evening.

The bottle itself is low-key stunning. Like, the kind of perfume packaging that makes you stop and do a double-take. It’s white—but not just any white. This is a crisp, almost ceramic-like finish that looks and feels expensive (but priced at a whopping $410 for 75ML and $250 for 30ML, it better be). It’s the type of bottle you’d want to keep on your dresser even after the perfume’s gone, not tucked away in some drawer.

My final thoughts: Valaya Exclusif isn’t an impulse purchase. But true luxury was never about price. And this one, is a luxury worth investing in.