ESScent Of The Week: This Unisex Fragrance Will Elevate His (And Your) Scent Game

In the world of luxury fragrances, few names resonate with as much prestige and opulence as Parfums de Marly. This week’s ESScent of the Week, Althair, is no exception, offering a captivating blend that is both richly complex and irresistibly alluring. Crafted with the meticulous attention to detail that the brand is known for, Althair is a fragrance that leaves a lasting impression—whether it’s on the man in your life or on you.

At its heart, Althair is a warm, oriental fragrance with a touch of gourmand sweetness that gives it a uniquely inviting character. It opens with a bright, almost effervescent burst of bergamot, which immediately draws you in with its citrusy freshness. As the fragrance develops, the middle notes of creamy tonka bean and rich vanilla come to the forefront, adding a layer of warmth and depth that feels both comforting and sensual. Finally, the base notes of amber, musk, and almond provide a smooth, velvety finish that lingers on the skin, creating a scent that is as memorable as it is intoxicating.

What I find most compelling about Althair is its ability to balance contrasting elements—sweetness and spice, freshness and warmth—in a way that feels effortless. This duality makes it a versatile fragrance that can be worn year-round, from the breezy days of summer to the cozy nights of winter. It’s a scent that adapts to the wearer, making it the perfect choice for the modern man who appreciates subtlety and sophistication in equal measure.

Why I love it: There’s something undeniably captivating about Althair when worn by a man. The combination of creamy vanilla and smoky amber creates an aura of understated elegance, making it the kind of scent that invites closer connection. It’s refined yet approachable, the olfactory equivalent of a well-tailored suit—a little mysterious, a little sexy, and entirely unforgettable.

I’ve always been drawn to fragrances that evoke a sense of comfort and warmth, and Althair does just that. It’s the kind of scent that makes you want to lean in just a little closer, drawn by its subtle allure. On a man, it exudes a quiet confidence, the kind that doesn’t need to shout to make a statement. Whether he’s dressed up for a night out or keeping it casual on a weekend getaway, Althair adds an air of sophistication that enhances any occasion.

But here’s the thing—Althair isn’t just for him. This fragrance is truly unisex, with a richness and complexity that transcends traditional gender lines. On women, Althair takes on a softer, more gourmand quality, with the vanilla and tonka bean notes becoming more pronounced. It’s a scent that feels warm and enveloping, like being wrapped in a cashmere blanket on a crisp autumn day. Whether you’re sharing it with your partner or keeping it all to yourself, Althair is a fragrance that adapts to whoever wears it, making it a versatile addition to any fragrance wardrobe.

Perfect pairings: Althair is stunning on its own, but for those who love to layer and create a signature scent, it offers a world of possibilities. Here are a few layering combinations that elevate Althair to new heights, allowing you to tailor the fragrance to your mood or the occasion.

If you’re looking to add depth and intensity, layer Althair with Parfums de Marly Herod. The spicy tobacco notes of Herod blend seamlessly with the creamy vanilla and amber of Althair, creating a bold, captivating scent that’s perfect for evening wear or a special night out. For a more ethereal and intriguing twist, pair Althair with Baccarat Rouge 540. The airy, ambergris-infused notes of Baccarat Rouge 540 bring a unique lightness to Althair’s warmth, resulting in a fragrance that is both sophisticated and radiant. For those who love a rich, indulgent scent, layer Althair with Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille. The warm, spicy notes of Tobacco Vanille blend beautifully with Althair’s vanilla and tonka bean, creating a fragrance that is luxurious and enveloping.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect scent for the man in your life or a versatile unisex fragrance to add to your collection, Althair offers a blend of sophistication, warmth, and subtle allure that is sure to impress. It’s a fragrance that tells a story, one of elegance and refinement, making it a perfect addition to any fragrance lover’s repertoire.

And trust me, you’ll love smelling it on him just as much as he’ll love wearing it.