ESScent Of The Week: Trade Your Sugar For Zest With OURSIDE's Moon Dust

Earthy? Citrusy? Bright? As a certified gourmand girlie (who loves to smell like dessert, I might add) you can imagine my initial reaction when I read the notes for OURSIDE’s Moon Dust. It’s safe to say, the notes are everything outside my fragrance comfort zone. Yet here I am, weeks later, still reaching for it.

Needless to say, I surprised myself and in the best way possible, because the brand is Black-woman owned.

Created by Keta Burke-Williams during her time at Harvard Business School, the Bronx-manufactured fragrance line centers on including those often overlooked by traditional luxury markets. With formulas boasting high concentrations of natural ingredients (vegan and cruelty-free), OURSIDE proves luxury can flourish in unexpected places. And Burke-Williams’ has got a list of accolades to prove that the brand is not only making waves in the fragrance community, but here for the long haul. She was selected as one of eight BIPOC brands that are members of Ulta Beauty’s inaugural MUSE Accelerator 2022 program cohort, the Tower 28 Clean Beauty Summer School in 2020 and is being personally mentored by Credo Founder Annie Jackson for Credo for Change 2021.

The fragrance opens with a burst of grapefruit balanced by soft jasmine and cedarwood. Remember when I said it was bright? That first spray feels like stepping into a sun-drenched garden after a spring rain, with its fresh, citrusness. Then to my nose, the peppermint and anise emerge, creating an aromatic quality that somehow avoids smelling like a candy cane (my initial fear). The dry down reveals earthy vetiver, juniper berries, and the meditative warmth of palo santo.

The transition between these stages never felt jarring. Throughout the day I’d pause to smell surprised just at how much I enjoyed the fragrance. When people inquired about “what smelled so good?” It was in fact, me.

It’s important to note, that despite this being marketed as unisex, some might perceive it as leaning masculine. But fragrance has no gender, and Moon Dust simply smells fantastic on anyone looking to test out this unique scent. And brave you must be—this is absolutely NOT blind buy safe. The combination of notes works in practice but might read like chaos on paper, especially if you’re like me and love a fruity or gourmand scent. Sample first or risk disappointment.

Why I like (but still warming up to a love) it: What surprised me most was how the bright opening notes remained perceptible hours later, while still allowing the base notes to shine. This longevity proved OURSIDE’s commitment to quality and I found myself gravitating towards it since the initial wear (and this says a lot for someone with over 100 fragrances). Something about the composition feels like an olfactory reset button. While I’ll never abandon my beloved gourmands entirely, this scent has expanded my horizons in unexpected ways.

Perfect pairings: In addition to testing out Moon Dust, I’ve been having fun finding combinations to pair it with other scents. For daytime wear, I’ve found that Moon Dust pairs beautifully with Diptyque’s Philosykos. The green fig notes in Philosykos amplify the freshness of Moon Dust while adding a subtle fruity sweetness that satisfies my gourmand cravings. The earthy aspects of both fragrances create a harmonious blend that feels like a sophisticated garden party.

For evening transformations, I tried layering Moon Dust with a touch of Maison Margiela’s By the Fireplace. The smoky vanilla and chestnut notes complement Moon Dust’s palo santo beautifully, while the warmth grounds the herbal brightness. The combination feels like sitting by a crackling fire with a garden view—cozy yet refreshing.

Final verdict: Truth be told, I wasn’t expecting to like Moon Dust. It’s so far from what I usually gravitate toward that I almost passed it by completely. But sometimes the fragrances that surprise us become the ones we treasure most. While I’m not abandoning my beloved gourmands anytime soon, OURSIDE’s creation has earned a spot on my fragrance tray.

So if you’re in the market for a new scent and want something new, give Moon Dust a try. It’ll be $196 well spent.