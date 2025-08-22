ESScent Of The Week: Orena Fragrances Gave Us The Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar Dupe We’ve Been Waiting For

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Summer fragrance drops always get me excited, but Orena Fragrances really outdid themselves this season.

Their latest collection features 10 new scents (you read that correct: 10!) that had me ready to empty my bank account to grab them all. Thankfully I didn’t have to do that, but I’m not saying you shouldn’t, especially if you’ve been trying to get your hands (or nose on the following scents): Summer Vanilla (inspired by Dama Bianca), Lychee Fizz (inspired by Eden Sparkling Lychee), Sweet Mango (inspired by Mango Skin), Strawberry Marshmallow (inspired by Yum Bougie Marshmallow), Seventh Heaven (inspired by Happy Dust), Majesty (inspired by Minnie Mouse), Private Island (inspired by Soleil Blanc), Fleur D’Amour (inspired by Miss Dior EDP), Fatal Attraction (inspired by Hypnotic Poison), and my personal favorite, Sweet Obsession, inspired by Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar.

If you know me, you know I’m a Kayali girl through and through. Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar has been in my regular rotation for over a year now, so when I saw Orena’s interpretation, I had to try it immediately.

While it’s not exact, I love it just the same (dare I say, even more?) Sweet Obsession captures that same intoxicating blend of creamy vanilla and sparkling sugar crystals that makes the original so addictive. The dry down is practically identical, with those warm, cozy vanilla notes that make people lean in closer when you walk by.

And honestly? What surprised me most was how Orena managed to keep the same complexity as the original. Sweet Obsession captures those playful glazed candied pear and bubble gum notes from Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar that give it that distinctive candy-like sweetness, while the warm vanilla heart feels rich and indulgent. The tonka bean and sandalwood base notes add that sophisticated warmth that prevents it from being overly juvenile. The longevity is impressive too, particularly with the perfume oil, which I’m seeing is around 6-8 hours (which is rare, because half the time perfumes disappear on me by lunchtime if I’ve applied in the morning). Now imagine when I use body lotion, body oil and THEN perfume oil?!

Why I’m obsessed (pun intended): Sweet Obsession hits all the right notes for my personal fragrance preferences. As someone who gravitates toward gourmand scents, this fragrance speaks to my soul I tell you. The vanilla feels grown. Not juvenile, not sugar-sweet. Just the right depth that keeps me hooked. I’ll also say, Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar (and now Sweet Obsession), are my most complimented scents from men, so let’s just say there’s another reason this is always in my rotation, especially on a night out.

What really sealed the deal is having options beyond just the perfume. Orena offers Sweet Obsession in body lotion and body oil formulations, which means I can layer to my heart’s content. The body oil especially has become my new obsession because it adds this subtle luminosity to your skin while extending the fragrance’s wear time significantly.

Perfect pairings: Layering Sweet Obsession opens up a whole world of possibilities (I know because I’ve done it with Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar for quite some time, so let’s not say I’m new to this, I’m true to this). For daytime wear, I love pairing it with Valentino Donna Born in Roma to create this incredible floral-vanilla blend that feels sophisticated and modern. The blackcurrant and jasmine in Donna Born in Roma add a beautiful contrast to Sweet Obsession’s candy sweetness, while the vanilla bases complement each other perfectly for extended wear.

When I want to amp up the gourmand factor for evening, I’ll layer Sweet Obsession with Kilian Love Don’t Be Shy, because why stop at one dessert when you can have two? The neroli and marshmallow notes create this amazing dessert-like combination that feels indulgent and luxurious. Both fragrances share that playful sweetness, but together they create something that’s almost edible in the best possible way.

For something that enhances the candy aspect even more, try layering Sweet Obsession with Kayali Yum Bougie Marshmallow. This combination is pure gourmand heaven – the marshmallow and vanilla notes amplify each other while the fruity elements in both fragrances create this complex, multi-layered sweetness that’s perfect for when you want to smell like the most expensive confection.

The beauty of Sweet Obsession is that it plays well with others while still maintaining its own character. Whether you’re doubling down on the gourmand vibes or adding contrasting notes for complexity, this fragrance adapts seamlessly to whatever mood you’re going for.

Final verdict: Orena Fragrances continues to prove that luxury doesn’t have to come with a luxury price tag. You can get a body lotion and body oil (or mix and match with the body butters and perfume oils), for the same price as the original fragrance! That’s two (or more), for the price of one. Now that’s girl math, if I’ve ever seen it. Sweet Obsession delivers the same satisfaction as its designer inspiration while giving you more ways to enjoy it. If you’ve been curious about Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar but hesitant about the investment, this is your sign to try Sweet Obsession instead. Your wallet (and your fragrance collection) will thank you.