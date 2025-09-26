ESScent Of The Week: This NOYZ Fragrance Converted An Over-the-Top Gourmand Girl Into A Skin-Scent Believer

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

I wasn’t expecting to fall this hard for another NOYZ fragrance so soon, but alas, here we are.

A new-ish to me brand, I first discovered NOYZ earlier this year when I fell head over heels — and I don’t say that lightly — for Unmute (it had been sitting in the back of my fragrance closet for months before I finally pulled it out, only to realize it was a gem), which quickly became my signature scent. Editor’s note: Okay, okay, I have quite a few “signatures” but this is definitely up there too. So when Only Human landed on my doorstep, I had pretty high expectations. And I’m happy to report this Eau de Parfum completely exceeded them.

The first thing that struck me as a gourmand loving girl, is that the quality of this never felt heavy or overly-sweet, (a rarity in this category). But before diving into why this has become my new obsession, let me give you some background on the brand behind these beautiful scents you should have on your radar for your next Sephora visit.

NOYZ is a modern fragrance brand that believes in breaking the rules and redefining luxury perfume for a new generation, crafting scents rooted in real, raw and authentic storytelling (their words, not mine). The brand launched at Ulta Beauty with four fragrances crafted by master perfumer Jerome Epinette, the nose behind iconic scents like Byredo’s Bal d’Afrique and Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa ’62. They’ve already built a reputation for their commitment to creating genderless fragrances that encourage you to build a fragrance wardrobe and switch up scents based on your mood.

Why I love it: There’s something deeply satisfying about finding a fragrance that feels like it was made specifically for your skin. Like when people walk into a room I’ve been in, they say “oh, Kimberly was here, for sure.” So if you’re looking for that type of fragrance, Only Human does that effortlessly. The Italian bergamot hits first with a fresh, almost Earl Grey-like citrus, while the pink pepper adds a subtle warmth that prevents it from feeling too sharp. What I appreciate most is how it evolves seamlessly without ever becoming a completely different fragrance. Because honestly, what’s worse than falling in love with the opening only to be disappointed once it dries down?

The heart of waterlily and bamboo creates a gorgeous, almost meditative quality that makes the scent feel breathable. I’ve worn this on a few different occasions now (by itself, and also layered with other scents), and it adapts beautifully to whatever energy I’m bringing to the day. The bamboo note is particularly good here, and not a note I smell too often, but it added an almost green, spa-like freshness without making the fragrance feel too literal or obvious.

But it’s really in the drydown where Only Human stands out to me. This is honestly my favorite stage of every fragrance because it lingers the longest.That combination of Moroccan cedarwood, vanilla bean, and ambroxan creates what I can only describe as the perfect skin scent. And if you know anything about me, those aren’t the ones I typically go for. I want to smell like a cookie! Heck, I want to be a cookie! But even though this never veered into that “eat you up” gourmand territory, the cedarwood grounds everything, bringing it all together without making it feel masculine. The ambroxan gives it this warm, skin-like quality that just smells expensive. It’s the kind of scent that makes you want to keep smelling your own wrist.

Perfect pairings: The beautiful thing about its soft gourmand character is that it serves as an excellent base for layering, and I’ve been having so much fun experimenting with different combinations.

When I want something a bit more sophisticated, I’ve been layering it with Tom Ford Oud Wood. I know that sounds intense, especially if you don’t like oud, but hear me out. The vanilla and cedarwood in Only Human actually plays beautifully with the rosewood and sandalwood in Oud Wood. You get this really luxurious, expensive-smelling blend that’s still approachable.

For everyday wear, I love it on its own, but when I want to amp up the vanilla, I’ll add a tiny bit of Kayali Vanilla 28 on my pulse points first, then spray Only Human over it. The result is this gorgeous, creamy cloud that lingers through the day on me without being too sweet.

My favorite combination though has been layering it under Le Labo Santal 33. The creamy sandalwood in Santal 33 amplifies that skin-scent quality in Only Human, while the cardamom and pepper add some complexity. It’s become my go-to for date nights because it smells expensive and intimate, two of my favorite ways to describe myself.

Final verdict: At $85 for 50ml, Only Human sits in that sweet spot where luxury meets accessibility. The sustainable packaging is another win if that matters to you. The bottle is made from post-consumer recycled glass and designed for easy disassembly and recyclability, while the cartons are FSC certified and completely recyclable. No cellophane either, which I appreciate.

What really sets this fragrance apart is how genuinely wearable it is. This could easily slide into your fragrance wardrobe to become a signature, or the one you didn’t know you needed (just don’t blame me when you’re out of $85).