ESScent Of The Week: This $85 Fragrance From NOYZ Smells Like Golden Hour On Your Skin

NOYZ, as a brand, has been in my orbit for a while, but truthfully, I hadn’t really gotten into it. That was of course, until I found a bottle of Unmute hiding at the back of my fragrance shelf recently that I had completely forgotten about. And let me tell you — what a pleasant surprise!

So when the brand launched their Detour EDP last month, I knew I had to get my hands on it.

And ever since, this $85 floral gourmand has been living rent-free in my fragrance rotation in the short bit of time I’ve gotten to wear test it. There’s something about this scent that just captures what I want to smell like during these warmer months – fresh, spontaneous, and completely irresistible.

The brand describes Detour as capturing “the thrill of spontaneity,” and honestly? That tracks. What immediately grabbed me about the fragrance is how it manages to be both playful and sophisticated at the same time. The opening hits you with Spanish mandarin and pink pepper, but it’s that apple blossom note that really steals the show for me. I love their take on apple (but don’t think of an autumn/fall apple), which is crisp, juicy, and fresh without being cloying or too sweet.

The white florals in the heart are usually what will make or break a scent for me however. Because while I can love the initial spray, as it starts to dry down, the fragrance shifts (those that know, know). And for this in particular, we’re talking gardenia, jasmine, and tiare blossom — i.e. a white floral garden, which is usually a scent profile that can make me run in the opposite direction (as a certified fruity floral and gourmand lover). But instead, for this, NOYZ managed to keep these florals light and airy, which is exactly what we need for summer. I’ve always been terrified of gardenia because it can go very “your grandmother’s perfume” real quick, but this interpretation feels modern and wearable.

The dry down is where Detour really earns its spot in my lineup. That skin musk in the base wraps around you in the most comfortable way, and then comes the vanilla: warm, but not heavy, and never too cozy for summer. If you need a visual description for how it smells, it’s giving golden hour on the balcony, in the best way.

Why I love it: What I love most is how this scent evolves throughout the day. It starts as this burst of happy fruitiness that makes you smile, then settles into something more sensual and grounded. Not to mention, the longevity is solid too. After trying this out for several days in a row, I can solidly say that I was still catching whiffs of it hours later.

Perfect pairings: Detour plays really well with other fragrances, which makes it perfect for layering if you want to create something completely unique. I’ve been experimenting with different combinations, and I’ve found some winners that really enhance what this fragrance is already doing.

For daytime, I love layering Detour with Glossier You. The musk in both fragrances creates this amplified skin-like effect that’s incredibly addictive. The apple blossom and white florals from Detour add dimension to Glossier’s minimalist approach, creating something that feels both fresh and intimate.

When I want something a bit more complex, I’ll pair it with Juliette Has A Gun Not A Perfume. The cetalox in JHAG amplifies that gorgeous skin musk base in Detour, creating this clean but intoxicating cloud that feels like your skin but better. The apple blossom also really pops against the minimalist backdrop.

For evening, Detour layered with Yves Saint Laurent Libre creates this stunning contrast. The lavender and orange blossom in Libre adds a sophisticated edge to Detour’s playful apple and florals, while both share that confident, modern femininity. It’s perfect for those nights when you want to feel both approachable and completely magnetic.

Final verdict: At $85 for the 50mL bottle (or $35 for the travel size), I think many will agree that NOYZ found the sweet spot where quality meets accessibility. Not to mention, the fact that it’s made without parabens, phthalates, and synthetic dyes while being cruelty-free and vegan is just the cherry on top.

This is definitely a fragrance for anyone who wants to smell like the best version of summer – fresh, confident, and ready for whatever adventure comes next. Whether you’re team apple blossom like me or you’re drawn to those gorgeous white florals, Detour has something that will make you want to take the long way home.