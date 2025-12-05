ESScent Of The Week: Miutine Is Soft, Creamy, And Very Miu Miu — But Is It Worth $172?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Another designer fragrance?

I’ll admit, my first thought was “beautiful gowns, beautiful gowns.” Especially when Miu Miu teased notes of “wild strawberry” and “brown sugar” (I am a gourmand girl afterall, so I’m very critical when it comes to these types not scents). Not to mention, we’ve all been burned by fruity fragrances that promise one thing and deliver something completely different. But Miutine? Oh baby, she surprised me. And in the best way possible.

According to the brand this is a modern take on the classic chypre with gardenia at the heart, plus wild strawberry, brown sugar, patchouli, and vanilla. And when I first sprayed Miutine, my immediate reaction was, “oh, she’s gorgeous.” I literally said it out loud, and I mean that. It genuinely smells like walking into a boba tea shop (this reference only makes sense if you’re really into fragrances, because if you’re not, I’m sure you’re probably thinking “why would I want to smell like a boba tea shop?”). It’s fruity and milky with a whipped cream vibe that’s sweet but not cloying. And the strawberry note actually smells like strawberry (which doesn’t happen as often as you’d think in perfumery). A lot of berry fragrances end up smelling like generic artificial fruit, but this one feels more natural and well-blended into the composition.

The opening is probably the star here. It’s flirty and fun without being too young or candy-like. The projection is comfortable too, meaning you’re not clearing out a room when you walk in, which I actually appreciate (even as a chronic over-sprayer). It stays pretty close to your skin with small sillage, giving you these nice little wafts as you move around. I prefer that for everyday wear because I recognize every scent has a time and a place.

Now, here’s where I’ll keep it real. As Miutine dries down, it gets more powdery and floral. On my skin it turned into a pleasant rose-vanilla situation that honestly reminded me of The Body Shop’s English Rose lotions mixed with Burberry Her. It’s pretty! But it’s also familiar. If you’ve worn a lot of modern designer fragrances, you’ll recognize the DNA here (and there’s nothing wrong with that, but let’s call it what it is). There’s no mysterious unfolding happening, or big surprise three hours later. What you get in the first twenty minutes is basically the essence of the fragrance, just softer as time passes.

Don’t expect a full-on strawberry fantasy based on the branding either. Whatever berry idea you have in your head from looking at that bottle probably isn’t what shows up on your actual skin. The strawberry is there, but more as a supporting note. And honestly? That’s fine. Because what Miutine does really well is balance.

It’s wearable, simple, and neat. You can throw it on for brunch, work, a date, errands—it works for basically anything.

Why I love it: The dry down is probably my favorite part, even though (or maybe because?) it’s familiar. Once everything settles, you get this really lovely rose bubble with just enough vanilla to keep things soft and cozy. Yeah, it reminds me of things I’ve smelled before but there’s something comforting about that. Kind of like putting on your favorite jeans or your comfort sweater! There’s something about that creamy, fruity sweetness that just works.

Perfect pairings: Miutine plays really well with others, especially if you want to amp up certain aspects of it or shift the mood entirely. When I wanted more depth and sophistication, I’ve been layering it with Juliette Has a Gun Not a Perfume Superdose because the cetalox adds this beautiful creamy, almost woody-musky base that makes the whole thing feel more expensive. The sweetness stays but you get way more dimension. For those days when I’m fully embracing my dessert-girl era (which, let’s be real, is most days), I’ll add Kayali Vanilla 28 underneath and it pushes the gourmand side even further. The marshmallow vanilla amplifies those brown sugar notes in Miutine and gives you that full bakery moment. And when I want to bring out those rose notes in the dry down for an evening event or a date, I combine it with Byredo Rose of No Man’s Land. The pink pepper and richer floral notes make Miutine feel more grown-up and evening-appropriate without losing that sweetness that makes it special in the first place.

Final verdict: So is it worth $172? Look, it’s a really nice perfume. Well-made, pleasant, easy to wear. I’ve been reaching for it more than I thought I would. But unique? Not really. Groundbreaking? No. You’re definitely paying for the Miu Miu name and that sleek packaging along with what’s inside the bottle. If you already own something like Burberry Her or other sweet florals with a modern edge, Miutine might feel redundant in your collection.