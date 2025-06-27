ESScent Of The Week: Mancera Cherry Cherry Proves Not All Cherry Fragrances Are Created Equal

Not every cherry fragrance is created equal. All the Tom Ford Lost Cherry haters will feel me on this one.

And as someone who has been on a fragrance journey for years now, I’m here to tell you, finding a cherry scent that doesn’t smell like cough syrup or those artificial cherry candies from the drugstore can be a real challenge. That’s exactly why I was hyped when Mancera Cherry Cherry landed in my Luxury Scent Box delivery. If you’ve been following my EOTW column for a while now then you know that I’ve been exploring different fragrance subscription services lately— and well, LUXSB has been my latest great discovery in that space (dare I say, the best?).

This women-founded company, run by sisters in California, started with their brick-and-mortar store OC Perfumes back in 2010 and has built up an impressive library of over 800 fragrances. From Andrea Maack to Parfums de Marly, they’re curating monthly selections that let you explore everything from mainstream to niche without committing to full bottles. It’s a smart way to sample brands you might never encounter otherwise, and also save you the money (and dread) that comes with blind buying a full size fragrance and hating it.

But back to the star of the show: Mancera Cherry Cherry.

Why I love it: Remember when cherry was having its moment a few years ago? You had Love Fest Burning Cherry by Kayali, Lost Cherry by Tom Ford (and it’s Fine’ry dupe Not Another Cherry), Cherry Ambition by 7 Virtues, Indecent Cherry by BTSO and the list goes on and on. Everytime you turned around, a brand was launching a new cherry scent, and while there were definitely some hits, there were some misses too. So I know what you’re probably thinking: Another cherry fragrance? How different could it really be? Well, turns out very different, actually. Cherry Cherry came shortly after the cherry wave, giving it a little space to breathe, and I’m glad it did, otherwise I may not have given it a second glances. This one opens with what I can only describe as the most sophisticated cherry Jolly Rancher you’ve ever experienced. But as it evolves, that candy-like sweetness doesn’t stay there. The black cherry note is rich and juicy without being cloying, and the bergamot and Calabrian lemon add this gorgeous sparkle that keeps things from getting too heavy. The vanilla then starts to peek through almost immediately, creating this beautiful sweetness that feels natural rather than artificial.

The heart of this fragrance is where Mancera really shows off. The heliotrope brings that signature almond-powder quality that the house does so well (if you’ve tried Aoud Lemon Mint, you know what I’m talking about). The iris adds this soft, almost dusty elegance, while jasmine provides just enough floral lift without competing with the star of the show. It’s balanced in a way that makes you want to keep smelling your wrist.

When it finally dries down, you get creamy white musk and Madagascar vanilla which is soft, warm, and the perfect finish. The performance is no joke either—I’ve been getting about 11-12 hours of wear with strong projection for the first several hours. This is definitely one of those fragrances that you smell coming before you walk into a room, so in my personal opinion I wouldn’t recommend it for offer wear, but it would make for a great night out or date scent.

Perfect pairings: Are you really a fragrance lover if you don’t have a little fun with your scents? And I’m not talking about going overboard with 5-6 layering combinations, but if you are looking to make this a touch unique (from what it already is) Cherry Cherry plays well with other fragrances. For layering, I’ve been obsessed with pairing it with Acqua di Parma Colonia. The bright Italian lemon and bergamot in Colonia amplify those citrus notes already present in Cherry Cherry, creating this gorgeous summer cocktail effect. It makes the cherry feel lighter and more refreshing, which is perfect for those hot days (like the 100 degree days we’ve been getting!) when you still want something fruity but not overwhelming.

Another combination that’s been on repeat is Cherry Cherry with a light spritz of Hermès Un Jardin Sur Le Toit. The grass and pear notes in Un Jardin create this unexpected freshness that makes the cherry feel more natural and less gourmand. It’s like you’re eating fresh cherries in a beautiful garden, which in a way is romantic, but without being too sweet.

For something a bit more daring, try layering it with Diptyque Philosykos. I know it sounds wild, but the fig and green leaves actually complement the cherry beautifully, creating a fruit salad effect that’s surprisingly wearable. It’s definitely more of a summer combination, but it works.

Final verdict: Cherry Cherry represents everything I love about modern niche perfumery. It takes a note that could easy be considered “overdone” and makes it special and unique. At $125 for 60ml, it’s accessible without feeling cheap, and the performance means you’re getting real value for your money.

This fragrance works beautifully for date nights, special occasions, or honestly any time you want to feel a little more put-together, so if you’ve been burned by cherry fragrances before, Cherry Cherry might just change your mind.