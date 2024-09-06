ESScent Of The Week: How Maison Francis Kurkdjian Revived APOM To Create the Perfect Unisex Fragrance

If you’re a fragrance lover like me, there’s always that one scent that just feels like home.

Enter APOM Eau de Parfum—Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s latest masterpiece, a scent that redefines timelessness by blending the best of his past creations with modern elegance. For those unfamiliar, APOM stands for “A Part of Me,” and after experiencing it firsthand, I can confidently say that this fragrance leaves a lasting impression. It’s not just about smelling good; it’s about creating a personal statement that lingers with others long after you’ve gone.

This isn’t just a launch; it’s a revival of sorts. For the uninitiated, APOM is not a brand-new scent, but a reimagining of two of Francis Kurkdjian’s earlier creations—APOM pour femme and APOM pour homme. Originally launched in 2009, these two fragrances were designed to celebrate sensuality from two different perspectives. But in 2024, Kurkdjian decided to merge these two worlds, creating one powerful, unisex fragrance that takes the best of both and brings it into a new era.

The heart of APOM lies in its name: A Part of Me. For Kurkdjian, perfume has always been deeply personal, a way to leave a part of yourself with those you meet. The scent is not divided by gender, but is made for anyone who desires a radiant, sensuous experience. As Kurkdjian puts it, “I have the freedom to revisit my own legacy.” And with APOM, he’s done just that—crafted a fragrance that’s not only rich in tradition but rooted in modernity.

The magic of APOM is in its blend of classic and modern notes. Lavender and orange blossom are the key players here, creating a floral yet aromatic heart that feels instantly familiar. But what takes this fragrance to the next level is its amber base. The amber adds a level of warmth that brings out the carnal, seductive side of the scent. As the fragrance develops on your skin, you start to notice hints of vanilla, adding a sweet, powdery finish that lingers beautifully. There’s also the comforting presence of white musk, which gives APOM its soft, enveloping quality.

Kurkdjian describes this fragrance as a “carnal eau de parfum,” and I couldn’t agree more. It has an intensity that feels sensual but not overpowering, a balance between lightness and depth that keeps you coming back for more. The scent feels like an evolution of classic perfumery, but with a contemporary twist—perfect for anyone who appreciates the artistry of fragrance but also craves something fresh and exciting.

Why I love it: From the very first spritz, you’re enveloped by an addictive blend of lavender and orange blossom—two notes that, for me, evoke a sense of calm and warmth. There’s something about lavender that feels grounding, while orange blossom brings a burst of brightness and light. As the fragrance settles, you start to notice the sweetness of amber creeping in, adding depth and sensuality without being overpowering. This balance between sweet and floral, light and deep, is what makes APOM so special. It feels like you’re wearing a fragrance that tells a story, one that evolves with you throughout the day.

Unlike other fragrances that might scream for attention, APOM has a more subtle, refined presence. Its sillage—the trail a perfume leaves in the air—is generous but never overwhelming. It’s radiant, yes, but in a way that makes people lean in closer to catch a whiff. It’s the kind of scent that makes you feel effortlessly chic, no matter where you’re headed. Whether I’m heading into an important meeting or spending a leisurely afternoon, APOM feels like the perfect finishing touch—always.

What I love most about this scent is its versatility. Whether you’re wearing it for a formal evening or just as an everyday signature scent, APOM adapts to the moment. That’s something I look for in a fragrance—something that feels like an extension of who I am, no matter the occasion.

Perfect pairings: One of my favorite ways to experience a fragrance fully is by layering. Fragrance layering allows you to create your own unique signature scent by combining different perfumes or adding complementary products. With APOM, the possibilities are endless, but here are a few combinations I’ve been loving: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis is a fresh, clean scent with notes of lemon and bergamot makes for a perfect pairing with APOM. It’s great for daytime wear when you want to feel refreshed and vibrant. For evening or when you want to make a bold statement, layer APOM with Oud Satin Mood. The deep, resinous oud blends beautifully with the amber base of APOM, creating a rich, luxurious experience. This combination is all about warmth and sensuality—a perfect match for a special night out.

If you’re someone who appreciates versatile yet memorable scents, APOM needs to be in your rotation. It’s the kind of fragrance that can easily transition from day to night, from work to play. And because it’s unisex, it’s perfect for sharing. I love the idea of a fragrance that isn’t confined by traditional gender norms, but is simply meant for anyone who loves a rich, layered scent that stays with you throughout the day.

APOM is also a great reminder that sometimes, the best things come from revisiting the past. Kurkdjian’s decision to merge his earlier creations into one shows a mastery of his craft. It’s a fragrance for those who appreciate tradition but also want something modern and fresh.