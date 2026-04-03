ESScent Of The Week: Lancôme Idôle Peach ’N Roses Adds A Juicy Twist To A Cult Favorite

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Before we get into the nitty gritty, I’ll lead with a spoiler alert: So far since adding this fragrance to my collection, I have gotten compliments while shopping for snacks at Trader Joe’s, before (and after) my workout at Orangetheory, walking into my doctor’s appointment, and from friends and family who smell me in a new scent so often that when they actually say something, you know they mean it.

The fragrance in question? Lancôme Idôle Peach ‘N Roses Eau de Parfum.

That unnamed person may have invented the remix, but Lancôme has mastered it, and I’d know because the original Idôle has been my signature for years. I’ve had people tell me they could smell it from across the room, and it is one of maybe five (okay, maybe 10) fragrances I would repurchase for the rest of my life without a single second thought. So when Lancôme released Peach ‘N Roses earlier this year, I tested it without any hesitation that I wouldn’t enjoy it, because in my mind it won me over anyway. And whew, am I glad this worked out in my favor, because I’ve certainly been let down before when going in with this thinking.

The opening is what gets you first. What comes off the first spray is not a perfumer’s idea of peach or even a synthetic, candy-bright version of the fruit. It smells like an actual peach, in a way that is soft, ripe and smooth that this category rarely delivers convincingly. Word within the fragrance community (i.e. the TikTok streets) is that Lancôme developed a newer extraction technology to capture the scent directly from the fruit itself, and whatever they did, it shows. There is no harsh edge, nothing artificial, and nothing that makes you think of a body spray you owned in the eighth grade. The brand lists sparkling red berries as the top note, but I will be honest with you: I get almost none of that on my skin. The peach leads from the very first spray and doesn’t really move over for much else. The berries, if they’re present at all, read more as a subtle brightness underneath than as their own distinct note.

As the fragrance settles, the peach gets warmer and richer before it gradually shifts toward the rose drydown that anyone who loves the original Idôle will recognize right away. That rose is the soul of this entire fragrance family, and it is fully present here, and that rose is what keeps this from just being a fun, pretty peach fragrance and nothing more.

Why I love it: Beyond the compliments (and I’ll absolutely admit that I wear certain fragrances to get me compliments), what keeps me reaching for this is how it actually holds up all day. I get a consistent seven to eight hours of wear on skin, and the longevity on fabric is even more impressive. It opens bright and forward enough to feel right for a Tuesday morning and has enough depth in the base to carry through dinner. So if you are someone who likes to be smelled before you’re even seen, this fragrance is going to feel tailor-made for you. One thing worth saying clearly before you add it to your cart: if you already own the original Idôle, this is not a dramatic reinvention of that fragrance. It is the same beautiful DNA you already love, with a bold peachy overlay that makes it feel fresh and a little more playful. Knowing that going in and you’ll appreciate it alot.

Perfect pairings: Because Idôle Peach ‘N Roses already has so much presence on its own, layering is really about figuring out what mood you want to be in rather than just making something loud even louder.

My favorite combination right now is with Kayali Vanilla 28, applied first as a base and allowed to settle before the Idôle goes on top. The warmth of the vanilla transforms the peach into something almost caramelized and deeply gourmand, giving the whole composition a richness that takes it to an entirely different level. For something that stays within the Lancôme family, Idôle Peach ‘N Roses layered over La Vie Est Belle is a combination worth trying. The praline and iris warmth of La Vie Est Belle adds a different kind of sweetness underneath the peach that makes it feel more complex and enveloping and neither one gets lost in the process, which is honestly the whole point of layering. If you want something with a little more edge for an evening out, Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Noir is a surprisingly beautiful pairing. Its vanilla and caramel base is warm and yielding enough to support the peach and rose rather than compete with them, and the combination has a richness that feels dressed up in all the right ways. And for the days when you really want to reach for something more elevated, try layering Delina by Parfums de Marly underneath. The rhubarb note in Delina adds a gentle tartness that Idôle Peach ‘N Roses doesn’t have on its own, and together they do something neither one could pull off on its own.

Final verdict: Lancôme Idôle Peach ‘N Roses Eau de Parfum is available now at Lancome-usa.com and at Lancôme counters nationwide, priced at $66 for 0.85oz, $122 for 1.7oz, and $149 for 3.4oz. This one has earned its permanent spot in my collection, and I have a feeling it’s about to earn one in yours too.