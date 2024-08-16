ESScent Of The Week: These New Fragrance Mists Will Whisk You Away To Four Dreamy Tropical Destinations

As someone who is long overdue for an exotic vacation, discovering a scent that can whisk me away to a tropical paradise with just one spritz is pure bliss. Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve done just that, exploring Kopari’s latest launch: a collection of four fragrance mists designed to evoke the essence of some of the world’s most coveted coastal destinations.

Whether you’re dreaming of sun-soaked beach days or tranquil sunset strolls, these mists offer an olfactory escape that’s both luxurious and accessible, at a fraction of the cost of some of your favorite perfumes, with moderate lasting power that will have the scent lingering all day.

For the unfamiliar, Kopari has long been a trusted name in the world of clean beauty, known for their coconut-based skincare products that are as effective as they are ethical. This foray into fragrance is not their first—Kopari has dabbled in the fragrance world before with products like their Coconut Body Glow and Coconut Spritz, which feature tropical-inspired scents. However, this collection marks their most ambitious fragrance launch to date, expanding their offerings and proving that they can create scents as captivating as their skincare.

What sets this launch apart is the way Kopari has seamlessly integrated their core values into the fragrance realm. The brand’s commitment to clean beauty is evident in the formulation of these mists. By using responsibly sourced, upcycled ingredients, Kopari not only delivers beautiful scents but also contributes to a more sustainable beauty industry. This launch feels like a natural evolution for the brand, allowing them to expand their influence while staying true to what they do best.

Why I love them: Kopari’s fragrance mists stand out for their ability to transport you to another place with their vibrant, mood-enhancing scents. Each mist in this collection has been crafted to capture the spirit of a tropical getaway, whether it’s the playful energy of Malibu or the serene beauty of Seychelles. The versatility of these mists makes them perfect for layering, and their long-lasting yet light formula ensures that you can enjoy the scent all day without it overpowering your senses. Personally, I’ve found enjoyment in keeping one in my gym bag for a post workout spritz, and one in my travel bag, so I can take my proverbial sand to the beach.

What truly makes these mists special, though, is the thoughtfulness behind their creation. Kopari has always been a brand that prioritizes clean, responsible beauty, and this collection is no exception. Each fragrance is derm and allergy tested, free of parabens and phthalates, vegan, and cruelty-free. Additionally, the ingredients are responsibly sourced, including upcycled elements from nature. It’s a perfect blend of luxury and sustainability, making me feel good about using these products daily.

Each fragrance in this collection is distinct, offering a unique sensory experience that captures the essence of its namesake destination. Let’s dive into what makes each one special.

Kaanapali Coast

Imagine a never-ending beach day on Maui, where the sun warms your skin, and the ocean breeze carries the scent of tropical blooms. That’s exactly what Kaanapali Coast delivers. The fragrance opens with a burst of citrus, setting a lively, uplifting tone that’s soon softened by creamy coconut milk and sweet vanilla. This scent is the embodiment of carefree radiance, perfect for those days when you want to feel like you’re on a permanent vacation.

Malibu Peach

Malibu Peach is where fruity meets floral in the most delightful way. This scent is playful, vibrant, and undeniably juicy. It kicks off with a delicious mix of mango, peach, and pineapple, creating a mouthwatering medley that’s instantly refreshing. As it settles, the warmth of amber musk and dreamy jasmine add depth, making it a perfect choice for anyone who loves a fruity fragrance with a sophisticated twist. If you’re looking to capture the essence of a sun-drenched day in Malibu, this is your go-to.

Marbella Bloom

Bright and blissful, Marbella Bloom is all about capturing that sweet summer feeling when the world around you is in full bloom. The fragrance starts with vibrant bergamot and luminous neroli, giving it a fresh, invigorating edge. These notes are beautifully complemented by delicate white flowers and earthy vetiver, creating a balanced, floral-forward scent that’s both uplifting and grounding. Marbella Bloom is perfect for those moments when you want to feel connected to nature, enveloped in the beauty of a summer garden.

Seychelles Sands

Seychelles Sands is the epitome of serenity. This fragrance is like a barefoot beach stroll during golden hour, where the fading sunlight casts a warm glow over everything. It opens with creamy vanilla, which then gives way to sultry musk and the rich, sweet tones of tonka bean. The result is an alluring, tranquil scent that lingers on your skin, reminding you of those long, lazy summer evenings. If you’re in need of a calming escape, Seychelles Sands will take you there.

Kopari’s new fragrance mists are more than just scents—they’re experiences in a bottle. Whether you opt for the full-sized bottles or the mini kit, Kopari’s fragrance mists are sure to become a staple in your daily routine, transporting you to paradise with every spritz.